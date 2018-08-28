Seven free and cheap things to do in Norfolk this week

The Deep Purple Family Treee Show is coming to the Waterfront Archant

From tribute acts to a craft fair, you’re spoilt for choice with a jam-packed calendar of events taking place over the next week in Norfolk.

Ken Kliff - Talking with a psychoanalyst Credit: The Estate of Ken Kliff, photograph by Angelo Plantamura Ken Kliff - Talking with a psychoanalyst Credit: The Estate of Ken Kliff, photograph by Angelo Plantamura

What: Taking Spaces Open Mic Night

Where: Stage Two, Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: November 17, 7.30pm

Cost: Pay-what-you-can system - £3/£5/£7

Poets, spoken word artists and singer songwriters will grace the stage with their own work centring on the theme “Facing The Future”.

The festival itself has been put together by the Norwich Theatre Royal Young Producers, a group of 16-25 year-olds who have been gaining hands-on experience of creating events and the line-up includes pianist and singer Jack Warner and YouTuber Ellie-Jean Royden. There will also be a selection of work from NUA MA graduate Tinsideout which can be seen at an exhibition in Stage Two from November 16 to 30.

What: Christmas Art and Craft Fair

Leading Man Ross Woodhouse, who plays Curly in The Kings Lynn Players latest production of Oklahoma!, celebrated becoming a new dad in the summer to baby Leo along with his fiancé and fellow KLP Member Bryony Ding. Leading Man Ross Woodhouse, who plays Curly in The Kings Lynn Players latest production of Oklahoma!, celebrated becoming a new dad in the summer to baby Leo along with his fiancé and fellow KLP Member Bryony Ding.

Where: Burston Crown, Mill Road, Burston, Diss, IP22 5TW

When: November 17 to December 24

Cost: Free

The show features the work of 10 local artists and craft makers and covers sculpture, textiles, jewellery, mosaics, glassware and woodwork and the event is held in association with Designmakers 21.

What: Merci Pour la Musique (Thank you for the Music)

Where: Benjamin Gooch Lecture Theatre, N&N Hospital, NR4 7UY

When: November 17, arrive 7pm for 7.30pm start

Cost: £12 available from 01362 695624 or on the door including interval refreshments

The Norfolk & Norwich Liver Group works tirelessly to raise funds to buy state of the art medical equipment and run awareness campaigns to improve treatment and diagnosis for people across Norfolk living with liver disease. For their latest special fundraising event, the group is bringing a little flavour of France to Norwich in a special one-night only musical extravaganza ‘Merci Pour La Musique’ by Dreamcast Productions which pays tribute to iconic French and British singers in a musical odyssey of famous songs.

Marisa Carnesky in Dr Carnesky�s Incredible Bleeding Woman Credit: Zoe Forget Marisa Carnesky in Dr Carnesky�s Incredible Bleeding Woman Credit: Zoe Forget

What: Dr Carnesky’s Incredible Bleeding Woman

Where: Norwich Arts Centre, 51 St Benedicts Street, NR2 4PG

When: November 15, 8pm

Cost: £12/£10 concessions, 18+

Putting the magic back into menstruation, showwoman and artist Dr Marisa Carnesky breaks the last unmentionable taboo in order to reinvent menstrual rituals for a new era. Drawing on the hidden power of a forgotten matriarchal past, this all out genre bending spectacular features a diverse cast and the show embodies a live cabaret crossover, mutating between a bizarre anthropology lecture to a magic stage show to a feminist activist ritual.

What: Oklahoma!

Taking Spaces Open Mic night Credit: Young Producers/Norwich Theatre Royal Taking Spaces Open Mic night Credit: Young Producers/Norwich Theatre Royal

Where: The Guildhall of St George, King’s Lynn, PE30 1HA

When: Until November 17, 7.30pm and additional 2.30pm matinee on Saturday

Cost: £15 available from King’s Lynn Corn Exchange box office or online

The Kings Lynn Players Present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma in celebration of their 75th season. Oklahoma is set in the Western Indian Territory at the beginning of the twentieth century and it tells the story of the high spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys which provides a colourful backdrop against which farm girl Laurey falls for Cowboy Curly.

What: Ken Kliff: The Sequence

Where: Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, University of East Anglia, NR4 7TJ

When: November 17 until April 26

Cost: £13 adults, £12 concessions

From November 17, the SCVA opens Ken Kiff: The Sequence an important reappraisal of the work of Ken Kiff (1935–2001), one of the most original artists working in Britain at the end of the twentieth century. In the first museum exhibition of Ken Kiff for almost 25 years, The Sequence focuses on a unique series of almost 200 acrylic paintings on paper, which he began in 1971 and continued to work on intermittently until his death.

What: Deep Purple Family Tree with Whitesnake UK, Pure Purple and DIIO

Where: The Waterfront, Norwich, 139-141 King St, Norwich, NR1 1QH

When: November 17, 6.30pm to 10pm

Cost: £16.50, 14+

This much loved O2 Academy tour hits Norwich for a one off show this November. Three of the best professional rock tributes combine for an epic three hour live show covering Dio, Rainbow, Whitesnake and Deep Purple.