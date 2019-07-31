7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea at The Assembly House, Norwich Credit: Steve Adams Archant

From the Sandringham Food and Drink Festival to an Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea fit for the Queen of Hearts, there is plenty to keep you busy this weekend.

Coronation Street star Martin Platt started a cheese company seven years ago and will be one of the celebrity chefs at this year's Sandringham Food and Drink Festival Credit: Supplied Coronation Street star Martin Platt started a cheese company seven years ago and will be one of the celebrity chefs at this year's Sandringham Food and Drink Festival Credit: Supplied

What: Sandringham Food and Drink Festival

Where: Sandringham Estate, King's Lynn, PE35 6EN

When: August 3 to 4, 10am to 6pm

Cost: Advance (on the gate) Adults £9 (£10), seniors (over 65) £8 (£9), children (5-15) £3, family (two adults and up to three children) £24, livingheritagefoodfestivals.co.uk

Back for the fifth year, Sandringham Food and Drink Festival is bigger and better than ever with new celebrity chefs, the popular real ale marquee, live music, the unique Fruit De Mer Restaurant and mouth-watering international Piazza area.

The line-up of celebrity chefs this year includes Norfolk's very own Galton Blackiston on the Saturday, owner of Michelin-starred restaurant Morston Hall which has 4 AA rosettes, Wholefood Warrior Eva Humphries, award-winning butcher Johnny Pusztai, barbecue chef Ben Bartlett, restaurateur and TV star Antony Worrall Thompson and Sean Wilson who is best known for playing Martin Platt in Coronation Street and started a cheese company seven years ago.

Hollie Cook is performing at the Gunton Festival of Food & Music 2019. Photo: Supplied by PRB Presents Hollie Cook is performing at the Gunton Festival of Food & Music 2019. Photo: Supplied by PRB Presents

What: The Gunton Festival of Food and Music

Where: The Gunton Arms, Norwich NR11 8TZ

When: August 3, 11am to 11pm

Cost: £27.50, under-14s free, theguntonarms.co.uk/festival

The Gunton Festival of Food and Music is back for the third year with music from Daddy Long Legs, The Arlenes, Jarrod Dickenson, Sister Cookie, Son of Dave and The Cesarians plus DJs Dean Chalkley, Iriana Mancini, DJ Sure Delight and Cromer Soul Club DJs.

The event takes place at The Gunton Arms pub, which received a rave review from food critic Jay Rayner back in 2014, which will be open throughout the festival and there will also be an outdoor barbecue.

The outside food court has been expanded this year and the pub is situated in stunning surroundings within an 1,000 acre deer park.

The Pantaloons present Sense and Sensibility Credit: Supplied by Fairhaven Garden The Pantaloons present Sense and Sensibility Credit: Supplied by Fairhaven Garden

What: Sense and Sensibility Open Air Theatre

Where: The Orchard, Dalegate Market, Burnham Deepdale, PE31 8FB

When: August 3, gates open 6pm, show starts 7pm

Cost: Adults £13, children (under 16) £8, family (two adults and two children) £37, under-threes free, dalegatemarket.co.uk

The Pantaloons Theatre Comedy present their comic adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility in the open-air surroundings of the Deepdale Orchard.

Elinor Dashwood has a lot of good sense, her sister Marianne Dashwood has an excess of sensibility.

This funny, fast-paced and faithful new adaptation from the Pantaloons Theatre Company, features live music, audience interaction, romance and heartbreak.

You are welcome to bring your own picnics, chairs and rugs and there will be a bar serving beer, wine and soft drinks and you can pre-order picnics from Deepdale Cafe.

Dippy and the new Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure shuttle bus Credit: Supplied Dippy and the new Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure shuttle bus Credit: Supplied

What: Dippy's Birthday Week

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JE

When: Until August 4, 9.30am to 6pm

Cost: Summer prices: online (at the gate) - visitors 90cm and over £14.95 (£16.95), seniors £12.95 (£14.95), registered disabled 90cm and over (adult and child) £7.50 £8.50), registered disabled carer (adult and child) £7.50 (£8.50), roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

Come and celebrate Dippy's Birthday Week with a Hawaiian-themed party that everyone is invited to.

Join in the birthday games, entertainment, disco dancing, which takes place twice a day, and there will also be birthday cake. New for 2019, there is also a free Dinobus which runs seven days week from July 29 to September 1 from Norwich Station to the attraction, with pick-ups along the way.

Strangers' Hall in Norwich is offering free entry until August 11 Credit: Supplied Strangers' Hall in Norwich is offering free entry until August 11 Credit: Supplied

What: Alice in Wonderland Afternoon Tea

Where: The Assembly House, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RQ

When: August 1 to September 1

Cost: £21.95 for one or £42 for two, children's tea (under-12s) £12.95, assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk

Guests at the Mad Hatter's tea party will enjoy a colourful feast, starting with a little "Drink Me" bottle that invites you to guess the fruity flavours and it may, or may not, cause you to shrink.

Tasty treats include a carrot cake with a disappearing rabbit, The Queen of Hearts' Tarts, Tweedledum and Tweedledee sweet and savoury scones and finger sandwiches. All the Alice in Wonderland cakes are vegetarian and gluten free and the full tea also has dairy-free, nut-free and vegan versions.

Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea at The Assembly House, Norwich Credit: Steve Adams Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea at The Assembly House, Norwich Credit: Steve Adams

What: Strangers' Hall and Museum of Norwich

Where: 4 Charing Cross, NR2 4AL/Bridewell Alley, NR2 1AQ

When: Until August 11, Strangers' Hall open Wednesday to Friday 10am to 4pm and Sunday 1pm to 4.30pm, Museum of Norwich open Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 4.30pm

Cost: Free

This summer you can visit two of Norwich's finest museums for free, thanks to support from the Norwich Freemen's Charity.

Stranger's Hall is one of Norwich's most historic buildings and this magnificent Tudor house has over fifteen room displays showing how home life evolved.

This summer families can enjoy activities on the theme 'Live like your Great Granny' which will help visitors discover Great-Granny's secrets, with the emphasis on thrift and ways of running the home in the age before plastic packaging.

Wells Carnival Picture: Lee Blanchflower Wells Carnival Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Free entry at The Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell also includes their new exhibition Norwich in 1959 which celebrates the 60th anniversary of Norwich twinning with Rouen in Northern France.

Make sure to bring a picnic and enjoy the weather in the courtyard at the Museum of Norwich or the garden at Strangers' Hall.

What: Wells Carnival

Where: Various locations in Wells-next-the-Sea, carnival parade from The Buttlands (NR23 1EY)

When: July 26 to August 4, carnival day and parade August 3, entertainment from 10am and parade at 3pm

Cost: Most events free of minimal charge, check programme at wellscarnival.co.uk

A week of family fun and events including a Carnival Day procession around the town featuring floats, fancy-dress, colourful vehicles and much more. Traditional seaside take place over the weekend including a sandcastle competition, town crier competition, crabbing on the quay and the crowning of the Carnival Queen.

There is also live music throughout the week, a beach party, fun run, Screen on the Green and much more.

Make sure to give generously to the bucket collections you spot throughout the festival as it funds the festival and during Carnival Day will be divided amongst local charities and organisations.