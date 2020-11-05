7 big concerts scheduled for Norfolk in 2021

Due to the coronavirus pandemic Tom Jones, Michael Buble and The Killers have seen their Norfolk concert dates rearranged for 2021. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

From Tom Jones to Michael Bublé, 2021 is set to be a big year for live music in Norfolk with a number of chart-topping acts scheduled to perform in the county.

Here are seven of the acts scheduled to perform in Norfolk next year.

KSI

YouTuber and rapper KSI has announced a new 10-day tour across the UK for 2021.

KSI has racked up 22 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and has had eight UK top 40 singles.

He is due to perform at The Waterfront in Norwich on May 20, 2021.

The Killers

The American rock band were due to play at Norwich City’s Carrow Road in June this year.

However, the event was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Now, fans will be able to hear the longest-charting single on the UK Singles Chart of all time, Mr Brightside next year. The new date is scheduled to be June 2 2021.

Rag’n’Bone Man

The singer, who has received three BRIT awards, is scheduled to play at Thetford Forest.

Next summer, Forestry England is hosting a series of woodland concerts as part of Forest Live, with some proceeds going towards helping Forestry England maintain outdoor spaces and conservation projects.

The Giant singer is due to headline the gig on June 17, 2021 with support acts Will & The People and Charlotte.

Keane

Another big name who will be joining the Forest Live line up is English alternative rock band, Keane.

The four-piece band is behind the hit songs such as Somewhere Only We Know and Everybody’s Changing.

They have scheduled their performance for June 18, next year.

Olly Murs

The Wrapped Up singer is due to come to Norfolk next year on his 2021 UK Tour.

Olly Murs rose to fame in 2009 when he was runner up on The X Factor and he is still going strong 11 years later.

He is set to play Blickling Hall, near Aylsham on July 14.

Michael Bublé

The Canadian singer was due to take to the stage at Blickling Hall this summer but rescheduled his tour to 2021.

The ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ summer tour has all been rescheduled for next year.

The new date for Mr Bublé to perform at Blickling Hall is July 15 2021.

Tom Jones

He was due to perform in Earlham Park on August 16 this year but it had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic.

He was performing a six-date Celebration Tour’ to mark his 80th birthday, those who attend the new dates can expect his biggest hits including Delilah, She’s a Lady and It’s Not Unsual.

Tom Jones is due to return to Norwich on August 15 2021.