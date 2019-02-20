7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from rave bingo to X Factor winner

Club Tropicana starring The X Factor Winner Joe McElderry Archant

From singing along to your favourite 80s hits at Club Tropicana to dancing in your seats at Bongo’s Bingo, there is plenty to keep you entertained this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bongo's Bingo Credit: James Chapman Bongo's Bingo Credit: James Chapman

What: Club Tropicana

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: February 25 to March 2, 7.30pm, on Friday 5pm and 8.15pm and Saturday extra 2.30pm matinee

Cost: £10-£39.50, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk/01603 630000

From the producers of the hit UK tour of Hairspray comes Club Tropicana which will take you on a trip back to the electric 80s with a score of smash-hits.

The all-star cast is led by Joe McElderry, who won The X Factor with coach Cheryl in 2009, Neil McDermott, who played Ryan Malloy in EastEnders, Kate Robbins (Spitting Image, Dinnerladies) and former Sugababe Amelle Berrabah making her musical theatre debut.

At Club Tropicana Hotel, the 1980s answer to Love Island, the drinks are free and the whole family are invited to join the ultimate holiday musical with pop anthems including Take on Me, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun and Relax.

Plug-in at The Garage, Norwich Plug-in at The Garage, Norwich

What: Bongo’s Bingo

Where: Ocean Room, Gorleston, NR31 6PP

When: February 23, 7.30pm

Cost: £13 oceanroom.co.uk

Get your dabbers and dance routines ready as party bingo returns to Gorleston with plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Bongo’s Bingo, which run events across the UK including London, Birmingham and Manchester, takes place at the Ocean Room in Gorleston-on-Sea twice a month.

Whether you’re celebrating sweet 16 or naughty 40, the event is for all ages and includes a guilty pleasures soundtrack and prizes from pink unicorns to Henry Hoovers.

The evening also features dance-offs, rave intervals, plenty of heckling and audience participation is encouraged.

Miniature Woods family workshop at the Norwich Puppet Theatre Miniature Woods family workshop at the Norwich Puppet Theatre

What: Bride: The Wedding Show

Where: Norfolk Showground, NR5 0TT

When: February 23 to 24, 10am to 4pm

Cost: £8, bridetheweddingshow.co.uk

Whatever stage of your wedding planning you’re at, Bride: The Wedding Show at Norfolk Showground welcomes all local couples to attend this unforgettable weekend.

Find your dream dress, a wedding venue with the wow factor, or your perfect photographer at the show which hosts a wide variety of exhibitors who will be running show-exclusive deals and competitions during the event.

There will also be a catwalk show which takes place four times throughout the day at 11am, 12.15pm, 1.30pm and 2.45pm showing off all the latest bridal styles.

Roy Orbison Story Roy Orbison Story

What: Norfolk Makers Festival

Where: The Forum, Norwich, NR2 1BH

When: Until February 26

Cost: Activities free, check workshop prices and full programme at norfolkmakersfestival.co.uk

Norfolk Makers Festival sees The Forum transformed for sixteen days of inspiring exhibitions, creative activities, workshops, demonstrations, talks and crafty conversation.

Free activities include make your our neon fish, drawing and sketching and sheep shearing.

There are also fringe events taking place across Norfolk, including craft, knit and stich at Dereham Library and puppets and pom poms at King’s Lynn library.

What: Plug-in Live

Where: The Garage, Norwich, thegarage.org.uk

When: February 21, 6.30pm

Cost: Pay what you can on the door

Plug-In Live is a quarterly event where young people are encouraged to show off their passions and talents to the public.

The Garage Youth Forum support every genre of music acts - from indie to rap, pop to rock, anything is welcome!

All under 10s must be accompanied by an adult and the suggested minimum donation is £1.

What: Family Workshop: Miniature Worlds

Where: Norwich Puppet Theatre, NR3 1TN

When: February 23, 12.30pm

Cost: £9.50

Create a tiny world together with a cast of little puppet people, and a miniature theatre for them to play in.

The workshop will begin with making the basic puppet form and then it’s time to let imaginations run wild to create a new puppet character using a vast array of materials.

The workshop leader will be on hand to give top tips for customising characters and at the end of the session participants will have a wonderful working puppet to take home for a show.

The workshop is suitable for children aged 3+ and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

What: Roy Orbison Story

Where: Marina Theatre Lowestoft

When: February 23, 7.30pm

Cost: £23 adults, £21 concessions, marinatheatre.co.uk

Just across the border in Suffolk, the Roy Orbison Story is coming to Lowestoft this weekend.

Roy Orbison, the man with the sunglasses, who delivered some of the world’s darkest and most emotional ballads remains one of the most distinctive performers in modern music.

Barry Steele has been impressing audiences with his uncanny ability to recreate the vocal talents of this legendary entertainer for years .

Get ready for an upbeat night of classic hits as Barry Steele and a cast of musicians and singers celebrate the musical legacy of The Big O.