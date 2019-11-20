7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

There are plenty of Christmas Markets to enjoy this weekend in Norfolk

From Christmas markets to reindeer visits, there are plenty of events in Norfolk to get you in the festive mood this weekend.

Christmas Market

1. What: Christmas Gift Fair

Where: Creake Abbey, Fakenham, NR21 9LF

When: November 23, 10am to 3pm

Cost: Free

There will be over 70 stalls to enjoy this weekend, bringing you unique Christmas gifts, including festive decorations and wreaths, food and drink, local art including jewellery, paintings and some carefully selected local crafts.

The Courtyard Shops will be full of winter goodies, including children's clothing, homeware and accessories, and The Creake Abbey Food Hall will be bursting with festive cheeses, hams and other treats and there is free parking.

2. What: Gorleston-On-Sea Christmas Light Switch-On

A Christmas Market and Jumble Sale is coming to Flegg High Ormiston Academy

Where: Town Centre

When: November 24, from 12pm

Cost: Free, additional cost for activities

The fun will kick off from around midday with stalls, rides and even a skating rink.

There's a craft fair in the Green Bear club from noon and you can visit Santa in his grotto, organised by the British Heart Foundation, at the Fusion Hair Consultants studio from 1pm to 6pm.

Live music and entertainment will take to the stage throughout the day, including The X Factor 2017 finalist Leon Mallett, who will be performing with his brother Alex as ITG, In The Genetics.

The lights will be switched on at 5pm by the town mayor and special guest, Gold medal Paralympic swimmer Jessica-Jane Applegate, and then it will be time for the gigantic firework display at 6pm.

The crowds gather at the Gorleston lights switch-on event.

3. What: Christmas Market and Jumble Sale

Where: Flegg High Ormiston Academy, Martham, NR29 4QD

When: November 23, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

As well as the Christmas Market in the huge sports hall, there will be a Jumble Sale running alongside it in the dining hall.

The students will be running various fundraising stalls such as tombola, pig racing, lolly search, beat the buzzer, nerf gun games, Teddy surprise, lucky tubes, guess the Elf's name and a raffle.

The North Norfolk Railway's 'Norfolk Lights Express' has come to Norfolk for Christmas 2019

There will be over 30 guest stalls with festive crafts and gifts for sale, including Sarah Jane Handmade Cards, Sparkles Homeware and Purple Owl, and the amazing snow globe is back this year with the opportunity for families to have their photo taken inside.

There will be refreshments served throughout the day and plenty of local dance and music acts performing.

4. What: The Norfolk Lights Express

Where: North Norfolk Railway, Sheringham Station, NR26 8RA

When: Select dates until December 31

Cost: £15, nnrailway.co.uk, 01263 820800

Festive Fair at The Forum

The train is fully decorated with multi-coloured lights will depart from Sheringham in the darkness and then steam through the countryside to Holt.

You will be treated to a mesmerizing light show with illuminated festive scenes along the way and there will also be a bar and a range of refreshments.

The experience lasts approximately one hour and 20 minutes and on-board there will be an immersive experience to keep you entertained.

The Norfolk Lights Express includes flashing lights which may not be suitable for those with photosensitive or light sensitive epilepsy.

5. What: Festive Fair

Where: The Forum

When: November 21 to 24, Thursday 11am to 7pm, Friday and Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm

Jason Byrne is coming to Norwich Playhouse

Cost: Free

Featuring over 50 stalls from East Anglian sellers with jewellery, pottery, woodcraft, metalwork, candles, tins, textiles, flowers and plants, Christmas decorations and festive food and drink.

6. What: Jason Byrne

Where: Norwich Playhouse, 42 - 58 St Georges St, NR3 1AB

When: November 22 to 23, 8pm

Rudolph and his reindeer are coming to Norfolk this Christmas

Cost: £19.50, norwichplayhouse.co.uk, 01603 598598

Irish comedian Jason Byrne returns with his brand-new show Wrecked But Ready which is currently touring the UK, with no one show the same and plenty of spontaneous fun.

The past year has been extremely testing for the wrecked Jason, but despite all this is he is waiting to spill it out on stage.

7. What: Santa's Reindeer - Southview

Where: Cherry Lane Garden Centre, Beccles Road, Fritton, NR31 9EU

When: November 23, 11am to 4pm

Cost: Free

Meet two of Santa's reindeer at Cherry Lane Garden Centre and get in the mood for Christmas.

They will also be running a breakfast with Santa event on Sunday, December 8, 15 and 22 and a teatime meeting on December 19 to 20 and both include balloon modelling, magic and a special present, with booking at cherry-lane.co.uk

Southview is one of two garden centres nationwide running a grotto for dogs on Tuesday, December 17.