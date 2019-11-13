7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

A Pug and Frenchie Cafe is coming to Norwich

From a pug and frenchie cafe to a Christmas fair, there are plenty of events to keep you and your four-legged friend entertained this weekend.

A Pug and Frenchie Cafe is coming to Norwich

1. What: Pug and Frenchie Cafe

Where: Revolution Norwich, 6 Queen St, Norwich NR2 4TL

When: November 17, from 10am

Cost: £7 adults, £5 under 16s, unders 6s and dogs free, booking essential at pugcafe.com

Hot on the paws of the success of the Dachshund Cafe, which took place at the bar in July this year, a pop-up cafe celebrating both breeds is coming this weekend.

There will be separate sessions for pugs and French bulldogs, with a tempting menu including pupcakes, dognuts, pawsecco, pawty rings, pupcorn and each dog will receive a free pupuccino filled with cream.

There will also be cocktails and food for humans and it is a great chance to socialise with fellow owners.

Big Fish Little Fish family rave at Epic Studios.

2. What: Big Fish Little Fish Rave

Where: Epic Studios, 112-114 Magdalen Street, Norwich NR3 1JD

When: November 17, 2pm to 4pm

Cost: Adult £9, child £7, epic-tv.com

Get ready to party as the popular Big Fish Little Fish Family rave is returning this Sunday and will feature live DJs playing old school classics for ravers of all ages.

There will also be themed crafts, giant balloons, glitter cannons, a bubble machine, snow machine, a rave dancing stilt walker, face painting and even a vegan cake stall.

A Taste of Honey, at Norwich Theatre Royal from November 12-16, 2019. Jodie Prenger (Helen) and Tom Varey (Peter).

Fancy dress is encouraged for the theme Space is the Place and don't miss the famous Big Fish Little Fish Parachute Dance.

3. What: A Taste of Honey

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: Until November 16

Sandringham Christmas Craft Food and Gift Fair

Cost: theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, 01603 630000

The National Theatre, producers of Macbeth and War Horse, bring Shelagh Delaney's ground-breaking British classic A Taste of Honey to Norwich prior to the West End.

Jodie Prenger (One Man, Two Guvnors, Oliver!) leads the cast as Helen in a bold new production that features original music compositions, influenced by blues and soul, and rearranged songs from the jazz era, performed live by the cast and an on stage three-piece band.

This exciting new staging is a gritty depiction of working-class life in post-war Britain and an exhilarating portrayal of the vulnerabilities and strengths of the female spirit in a deprived and restless world.

When her mother Helen runs off with a car salesman, feisty teenager Jo takes up with Jimmie, a sailor who promises to marry her, before he heads for the seas.

Art student Geof moves in and assumes the role of surrogate parent until, misguidedly, he sends for Helen and their unconventional setup unravels.

The Norfolk Symphony Orchestra present Mystery and Magic to start the new season

4. What: Sandringham Christmas Craft Food and Gift Fair

Where: Sandringham Estate, King's Lynn, PE35 6EN

When: November 15 to 17

Cost: 10am to 5pm, adults £9, over 65s £8, children (5-15) £3, available on the gate or online at livingheritagecraftshows.com, tickets include a mulled wine on arrival

Craft, food, gifts and festive fun are all essential ingredients of a successful Christmas event and they can be found in abundance this November at the Queen's Sandringham Estate.

Watch artists and craftsmen at work, with regular demonstrations of glassblowing, blacksmithing, chainsaw carving, wood-turning and traditional country crafts.

The fine food halls offer a taste before you buy approach on most stalls and there is also refreshments available including hot coffee, chocolate, mulled wine and cider.

Get some Christmas cooking ideas from the Living Heritage chefs who will be demonstrating their recipes in the Country Kitchen area.

There are also plenty of new attractions including an ice skating ring, the Alternative Cabaret Tent, with a varied bill of magic and illusion, and a Comedy and Balloon Science Show by Balloonatic.

5. What: Norfolk Symphony Orchestra - Mystery and Magic

Where: Alive Corn Exchange, King's Lynn, PE30 1JW

When: November 17, 3.30pm

Cost: £16, under 18s free with paying adult, kingslynncornexchange.co.uk, 01553 764864

The NSO begin their 2019-20 season with a spellbinding selection of music for the whole family to enjoy and before the concert, magician David Fung will amaze you with close-up magic in the foyer.

For the first half, the orchestra will take you on a journey from Mussorgsky's mountainside full of witches to Mendelssohn's wood full of elves.

The second half starts with The Sorcerer's Apprentice and a naughty mouse in trouble with broomsticks and orchestra leader Paula Muldoon plays the violin solo in Danse Macabre, summoning skeletons from their graves.

They will finish with Harry Potter, an orchestral suite containing John Williams' exciting music from the films.

6. What: Norwich Accordian Club's 50th Anniversary Concert

Where: Hellesdon High School, 187 Middletons Lane, Norwich, NR6 5SB

When: November 17, 3pm

Cost: Adults £10, concessions £8, icketsource.co.uk/londonao

The Norwich Accordion Club is starting its 50 year celebrations with a joint concert with the world famous London Accordion Orchestra.

The group first met towards the end of 1969 and in May 1970 was taken over by Cyril Burroughs, an accordionist originally from Lowestoft.

The band then became the Norwich Accordion Orchestra in the early 1980s when it competed in prestigious festival events such as the All Britain Accordion Championships.

7. What: Christmas Market

Where: Taverham Village Hall, Sandy Lane, NR8 6JR

When: November 16, 9am to 1pm

Cost: Free

There will be festive cakes, savouries, jams and preserves, fresh produce, plants and Christmas crafts available to buy and everything is homemade.

Make sure to head to a cashpoint beforehand as they don't take card and the cafe will also be open for refreshments at the event.