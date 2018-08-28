7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle Archant

From a brewery tour to ballet, there is something to suit every taste over the next seven days in Norfolk.

Sink Ya Teeth Sink Ya Teeth

What: Redwell Brewery Tour

Where: Redwell Brewing, 1886 Bracondale, Norwich, Nr1 2EG

When: January 12, 3pm to 4pm

Cost: £15, purchase tickets on Eventbrite

Join master brewer Belinda Jennings and get to know the story of Redwell whilst trying different styles of beers and learning about the brewing process.

You will be able to taste beers at all different stages of fermentation straight from the tanks and tickets also include a branded pint glass and a free pint on arrival.

You will also learn how and why all the beers on offer at the brewery are vegan and gluten free.

Shey Hargreaves Shey Hargreaves

What: Algiers and Sink Ya Teeth

Where: Norwich Arts Centre, 51 St Benedicts Street, Norwich NR2 4PG

When: January 11, 8am

Cost: £10 advance/£12.50 doors

Algiers hail from Atlanta, Georgia, and blend gospel and industrial music into a unique sound.

The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Franklin James Fisher, bassist Ryan Mahan, guitarist Lee Tesche and, since 2016, drummer Matt Tong.

Sink Ya Teeth are an English post-punk duo formed in 2015 featuring Maria Uzor and Gemma Cullingford who write, record and produce all of their music themselves from their Norwich homes.

Their self-titled debut album, released in June 2018, won 6 Music’s ‘Album of the Day’ and was championed by BBC Introducing.

Wiveton Church organ which was exhibited at The Great Exhibition Wiveton Church organ which was exhibited at The Great Exhibition

What: The King’s Lynn Wedding Festival

Where: Alive Corn Exchange, Tuesday Market Place, King’s Lynn, Norfolk, PE30 1JW

When: January 13, 11am to 4pm

Cost: Free

King’s Lynn Wedding Fair returns to the Corn Exchange with the chance to meet and greet over 40 local wedding suppliers with everything you need to plan your special day.

What: SICK by Shey Hargreaves and Q&A

Where: Norwich Arts Centre, 51 St Benedicts Street, Norwich NR2 4PG

Norwich Baroque directede by cellist Richard Tunnicliffe Norwich Baroque directede by cellist Richard Tunnicliffe

When: January 16, 8pm

Cost: Pay what you can afford

Sick is a hour-long one woman show about the impact of four years of cuts to the NHS.

Storyteller Shey Hargreaves draws on her real life experience of working as a receptionist on a busy emergency unit to explore the way that austerity impacts on patients, the staff who care for them and their families and friends.

What: Recital on Great Exhibition organ

Where: Wiveton Church, The Green, NR25 7TP

When: January 11, 7pm

Russian State Ballet of Siberia Russian State Ballet of Siberia

Cost: Free

A recital is to be given at Wiveton Church on the unique Holdich organ which was exhibited at the Great Exhibition of 1851.

‘Tuneful and Triumphant’ has been chosen as the theme for the recital which will include works by Bach, Handel, Haydn, Mendelssohn, Samuel Wesley and others.

The organist will be Edmund Aldhouse, organist of Ely Cathedral, and the recital has been organised by the Friends of Wiveton Church.

What: Norwich Baroque

Where: Norwich Central Baptist Church, Duke Street, Norwich, NR3 3AP

When: January 12, 7.30pm

Cost: Adults £16, over 60s £15, 18 and under £2, cellists under 18 free

Start the New Year with Norwich Baroque directed by internationally renowned cellist Richard Tunnicliffe.

Richard has put together a great programme including compositions by Haydn, Mozart and Bach.

What: State Ballet of Siberia

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich NR2 1RL

When: January 14 to 16

Cost: £8-£38

The acclaimed classical ballet company Russian State Ballet of Siberia returns to Norwich Theatre Royal with three ballets from its repertoire.

Guaranteed to brighten up the grey days of winter in the post-festive season come-down, the company will present three of the most popular ballets of all time – La Fille mal gardée on January 14, Giselle on January 15 and Cinderella on January 16 - all danced to music from the live ballet symphony orchestra.