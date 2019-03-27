7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week

From the World Dumpling Championship to one of the biggest pop bands of the noughties, there is plenty to keep you busy over the next seven days.

What: Rough Crossing

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal. NR2 1RL

When: Until March 30, 7.30pm, 2.30pm matinee on Saturday

Cost: £10 to £29.50, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

All aboard for the long-awaited return of Rough Crossing, from Academy, Tony and Olivier award-winning writer Tom Stoppard, directed by acclaimed director Rachel Kavanaugh.

The star cast is led by John Partridge, winner of this year’s Celebrity Masterchef, well known to TV audiences as EastEnders’ charismatic Christian Clarke, and one of West End theatre’s most prolific leading men (A Chorus Line, Chicago, and La Cage Aux Folles).

The show follows two famous playwrights, a jealous composer and an unorthodox waiter as they try to rehearse a show whilst en route to New York and chaos unfolds.

What: Maverick Sabre

Where: Epic Studios, Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JD

When: April 2, 7.30pm

Cost: £16, epic-tv.com

Maverick Sabre heads to Norwich fresh from the release of his third album When I Wake Up on a tour of the UK and Ireland.

Independently released, the new record is an acutely personal and poignant body of work from the respected songwriter and artist and includes powerful features from Jorja Smith and Chronixx.

Hits from the English-Irish singer-songwriter and rapper include I Need, Let Me Go, No One and Jungle with Professor Green.

What: Hoveton Hall Gardens

Where: Hoveton Hall Estate, NR12 8RJ

When: March 31, 10.30am to 5pm

Cost: Mums go free, adults £7.50, children (4-16) £4, children under 4 free, over 60s £6.50

Why not treat your Mum to a visit to Hoveton Hall Gardens this Mother’s Day and explore the beautiful grounds of the estate including The Old Kitchen Garden, The Glass House and The Woodland Walk.

The Garden Kitchen Café will be open all day too, so you can treat your Mum to a lovely lunch or afternoon tea.

Booking for the cafe is essential, you can contact them on 01603 784500 or email food@gardenkitchencatering.co.uk

What: Of Earth Exhibition

Where: Nunns Yard Gallery, 23 St Augustines Street, Norwich NR3 3BE

When: April 2 to 4, 9.30am to 5pm

Cost: Free

Of Earth is a group show aiming to illustrate the conflicting relationship between man and nature at a time of continuing plastic pollution and climate change.

With 17 local artists exhibiting its shaping up to be an exciting show, with everything from sculpture to painting and photography included.

For more information about the show visit www.recentwork.co.uk

What: World Dumpling Championship

Where: The Sanctuary. Grove Walk, Norwich, NR1 2QF

When: March 30, 10.45am to 3pm

Cost: Free

Norfolk is famous for its dumplings. The so-called ‘Twenty Minute Swimmer’ has earned its place in the history of the region.

The World Dumpling Championships offer the chance for dumpling makers, both professional and amateur, to show their skill.

The day brings with it the chance to share tales of home and he story attached to your dumpling is even part of the way it will be judged.

Organisers Spin Off Theatre will provide steamers and hobs, but you need to bring your ingredients and other equipment.

The event is open to the public, and free to attend and to enter. Booking for entrants is essential at spinofftheatre.co.uk

What: Liberty X

Where: Flaunt Norwich, 77 Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, NR1 1DG

When: March 30, 10am to 4am

Cost: Free entry before 12am

Noughties pop group Liberty X are going to give fans a night to remember when they perform at a Norwich nightclub ahead of its closure.

The band, which is currently touring with its female members Jessica Pietersen, Michelle Heaton and Kelli Young, will be at the Flaunt closing party.

The bar was recently purchased by G&J Leisure and will be reopening after a full refurbishment with a new look and name.

What: Robert White - The Tank Top Tour

Where: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, Tuesday Market Place, PE30 1JW

When: March 28, 7.30pm

Cost: £21

Robert White wowed the judges and viewers alike with his fast-paced comedy routines when he made the finals on last year’s Britain’s Got Talent.

He is now set to bring all that fun you saw on the TV live across the country as he announces his debut UK tour: The Tank Top Tour.

With a suitcase full of his trademark vests, Robert will be travelling the UK with his unique, musical stand-up to 31 venues between February and April 2019.