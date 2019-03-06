7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from carboot sale to Take That tribute

Arminghall Car Boot Sale for EDP Recycling Magazine. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP recycling mag © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009 (01603 772434) © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009

From the start of the 2019 season at a popular carboot sale to party bingo on the Norfolk coast, there is plenty to keep you entertained this week.

Caroline's Kitchen - Caroline Langrishe and Tom England Credit: Sam Taylor Caroline's Kitchen - Caroline Langrishe and Tom England Credit: Sam Taylor

What: Caroline’s Kitchen

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: Until March 9, 7.30pm and 2.30pm matinees on Thursday and Saturday

Cost: £18-£28, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Caroline Mortimer is the nation’s favourite TV cook. In the glow of the studio lights, she has it all - a sparkling career, a big house, a (golf) loving husband, smart kids and the best kitchen money can buy.

But when the camera turns off the truth comes out and when an unexpected guest disrupts a night of celebration there is more to spill than the wine.

Bongo's Bingo Credit: James Chapman Bongo's Bingo Credit: James Chapman

What: Fierce Babe Night Market

Where: Norwich Arts Centre, 51 St Benedicts Street, NR2 4PG

When: March 8, 6pm-12am

Cost: Free

A special evening at Norwich Arts Centre to celebrate International Women’s Day with stalls from local makers, gluten free and vegan food and a DJ and afterparty in the NAC bar from 9.30pm to midnight.

DanceEast presents Lost Dog's new take on Romeo & Juliet at the DanceHouse, Ipswich Photo: DanceEast presents Lost Dog's new take on Romeo & Juliet at the DanceHouse, Ipswich Photo:

What: Bongo’s Bingo

Where: Ocean Room, Gorleston, NR31 6PP

When: March 9, 6pm

Cost: £13, bongosbingo.co.uk

Get your dabbers and dance routines ready as party bingo returns to Gorleston with plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Bongo’s Bingo, which run events across the UK including London, Birmingham and Manchester, takes place at the Ocean Room in Gorleston-on-Sea twice a month.

Whether you’re celebrating sweet 16 or naughty 40, the event is for all ages and includes a guilty pleasures soundtrack and prizes from pink unicorns to Henry Hoovers.

Norwich Puppet Theatre Under the Sea Workshop Norwich Puppet Theatre Under the Sea Workshop

The evening also features dance-offs, rave intervals, plenty of heckling and audience participation is encouraged.

What: Romeo and Juliet Grow Old and Bitter Together

Where: Wortwell Community Centre, Tunbeck Close, IP20 0HS

When: March 9, 7.30pm

Cost: £10 advance/£12 on the door, 01986 788593, wortwellcore@gmail.com, in person at Wortwell Bell pub

What If Romeo & Juliet didn’t die in the tomb, and instead grew old and bitter together? Arts and community charity Creative Arts East welcome Lost Dog Dance to Wortwell with their contemporary twist on Shakespeare’s famous tragedy.

Take That Experience Take That Experience

Billed as revealing the ‘real’ story of Romeo and Juliet, Lost Dog Dance inject their unique blend of dance, theatre and comedy in to arguably the best-known story ever.

It turns out, these star-crossed lovers didn’t die in a tragic misunderstanding, they grew up and lived happily ever after. Well, they lived at least.

What: Puppet Workshops

Where: Norwich Puppet Theatre, St James, Whitefriars, NR3 1TN

When: March 13, from 10am

Cost: From £9.50, puppettheatre.co.uk

There are two workshops taking place this Saturday at Norwich Puppet Theatre.

Little Tots Puppet Making: Under The Sea is suitable for ages 2-5 and gives your little one the chance to make a wonderful sea creature of their own and starts at 10am and includes a free adult ticket.

A Magical Creatures workshop for children aged 5+ will also take place from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

What: Take That Experience

Where: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, PE30 1JW

When: March 8, 7.30pm

Cost: £23, kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

As Take That celebrate over 25 years as the UK’s number one boy band, The Take That Experience mark over a decade together as the ultimate tribute act with their best show yet!

The Take That Experience bring you all the classic songs you know and love from the 90s through to the present, including smash hits Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine, These Days and Giants.

The show also features a Robbie Williams tribute act who brings alive songs such as Angels, Rock DJ and Candy to an already explosive show!

What: Arminghall Carboot

Where: Old Stoke Road, Norwich, NR14 8SQ

When: Every Sunday 6am to 2pm, Wednesdays 6am to 1pm

Cost: Free

The 2019 Season At Arminghall Carboot Sale kicks off on March 6 and will run on Sundays and Wednesdays until early December and also on Bank Holiday Mondays from 6am to 1pm.

Sellers can arrive for set up anytime between 5.30am and 10am and there is no need to book but you need to pay a pitch fee and make sure to take all your rubbish home and no caterers are allowed.

Pitch fees are £8 for a car or an escort size van, £11 for any van over escort size and trailers are £3 extra per pitch which will be taken from you after you’ve set up your stall.

There is free parking on site, with space for 1,500 vehicles, and catering onside include hot food, ice cream and hot and cold drinks.