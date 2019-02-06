7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from drag act to am-dram

Fever Valentine's Extravaganza Credit: David Boynv daveboynv@yahoo.co.uk

From a drag act to amateur dramatics, there is plenty to keep you entertained over the next week in Norfolk.

Norfolk Makers's Festival at The Forum Norfolk Makers's Festival at The Forum

What: The Winslow Boy

Where: Sheringham Little Theatre, 2 Station Road, Sheringham NR26 8RE

When: February 13 to 16, 7.30pm and 2.30pm matinee on Saturday

Cost: £11, sheringhamlittletheatre.com/01263 822347

Written by Terence Rattigan and set in 1912, it is the true story of a young cadet who is expelled from naval college for stealing a postal order.

His father’s fight to get him a fair trial takes him all the way to the House Of Commons.

Caius Law is playing the title role and Paul Minett is playing his father Arthur Winslow.

Paul is a professional scriptwriter and producer who co-wrote My Family, starring Robert Lindsay and Zoe Wanamaker, and has also written for many of the comedy greats including the Two Ronnies and Bob Monkhouse and he now lives in Aylsham.

Arthur Winslow and his son Ronnie played by Paul Minett and Caius Law Credit: Sue Bignell Arthur Winslow and his son Ronnie played by Paul Minett and Caius Law Credit: Sue Bignell

Presented by the Cromer and Sheringham Operatic and Dramatic Society, it is the first large scale production in the Little Theatre since the refurbishment of the auditorium with all new seating.

What: Norfolk Makers Festival

Where: The Forum, Norwich, NR2 1BH

When: February 9 to 26

Cost: Activities free, check workshop prices and full programme at norfolkmakersfestival.co.uk

Norfolk Makers Festival sees The Forum transformed for sixteen days of inspiring exhibitions, creative activities, workshops, demonstrations, talks and crafty conversation.

Free activities include make your our neon fish, drawing and sketching and sheep shearing.

There will also be a visit from alpacas on February 16 from 10am to 3pm with the chance to get up and close to the creatures and find out how they are looked after and what can be made with their fleece.

A Man of Letters rehearsals A Man of Letters rehearsals

There are also fringe events taking place across Norfolk, including craft, knit and stich at Dereham Library and puppets and pom poms at King’s Lynn library.

What: A Man of Letters

Where: Westacre Theatre, King’s Lynn, PE32 1UD

When: February 8 to 9, 7.30pm

Cost: £12 adult, £8 under 21s, westacretheatre.com/01760 755800

Westacre Theatre Company amateur dramatic group present A Man of Letters by Tim Firth.

Frank has erected signs for a commercial letterer for twenty-five years but one day.

Up on the roof with trainee Alan, his attempts at trying to spell a familiar word lead to a loss of confidence and it is a long way down.

Sandra Derry Art Exhibition Sandra Derry Art Exhibition

You can also enjoy a pre-show supper, which is served between 6.30pm and 7.25pm, which is £20 per person and includes two courses and coffee.

What: Fever Valentine’s Extravaganza

Where: Bermuda Bob’s Rum Shack, Timberhill, Norwich, NR1 3JZ

When: February 7, 7pm to 10pm

Cost: £8-12, www.outsavvy.com

The fabulous Fever team return with their February Show and their fierce host Rhys’s Pieces is back at the helm with another hand picked all-star line up.

The performers include Meth, Crayola the Queen and local drag act Haram Barbie.

Katy Woolley Credit: Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra Katy Woolley Credit: Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra

Fever is Norwich’s new groundbreaking inclusive, immersive Queer Cabaret event produced by Black Shuck UK who take over Bermuda Bobs once a month.

Fever is all about smashing gender boundaries and celebrating diversity in all its forms.

What: Sandra Derry Art Exhibition

Where: Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden, School Road, South Walsham, Norwich NR13 6DZ

When: February 12 to February 17, 10am to 4pm

Cost: £6.85 adults/£6.60 concessions/child £3.95, free entry under 5s

Norwich based artist, Sandra Derry presents her latest work, all inspired by the Norfolk countryside.

Sandra’s love of the countryside comes from being raised on a farm as a child. Her paintings are inspired by the ever-changing scenery, buildings and birds. Even a humble gate can become a picture to treasure.

She is also a children’s author and has illustrated and written two books, Curly Sheep’s Bad Hair Day and Molly Moo the Independent Cow, to introduce young children to the countryside which will both be on sale during the exhibition.

What: Valentines Day Saturday Club

Where: Vancouver Quarter. Baxters Plain, King’s Lynn, PE30 1DL

When: February 9, 10am to 3pm

Cost: Free

Kicking off the monthly family workshops for 2019 is the Valentines Saturday Club which is a free drop-in workshop.

Therre will be other free workshops running throughout the year, including Jurassic Quarter dino-weekend on February 23 and 24 from 10am to 3pm, so keep an eye on the Vancouver Quarter Facebook page.

Families are invited to come along to Broad Street to make cards and dream catchers to take home.

What: Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra

Where: St Andrews Hall, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: February 9, 7.30pm

Cost: £7-£17, norwichphil.org.uk

The Norwich Philharmonic Society was established in 1841 and has remained at the heart of the city’s musical life ever since.

With a full-size symphony orchestra and a mixed chorus of some 120 voices, the society performs a wide repertoire of large-scale works, joined by guest soloists.

This concert offers theatrical German and Russian music from the height of the romantic period.

The Overture and Venusberg Music from Wagner’s opera Tannhauser is followed in the second half by the prelude to Mussorgsky’s opera Khovanshchina, Capriccio Espagnol by Rimsky Korsakov and Tchaikovsky’s Fantasy Overture Romeo and Juliet.

The soloist in Richard Strauss’s First Horn Concerto is the Katy Woolley, one of the UK’s leading horn players.