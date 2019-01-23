7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from Burns Night to birdwatching

From haggis and bagpipes on Burns Night to a Blues Brothers tribute show, there is plenty to keep you busy over the next seven days.

What: The Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Where: 98-100 Lawson Road, Norwich, NR3 4LF

When: January 25, 6pm to 12am

Cost: £10, purchase from the bar

From 7.30pm there will be a piper playing the bagpipes who will do a ceremonial address and stabbing of the haggis and Motherchip loaded chip company in the city will provide a haggis, neeps and tatties meal.

There will also be Scottish whisky and ale on offer and The Harvs will play Scottish tunes during the night.

What: Games Convention

Where: Searles Leisure Resort, Hunstanton, Norfolk, PE36 5BB

When: Until January 27, 9am to 11.30pm

Cost: Free entry but £3 charge to play games

All aspects of gaming available for you to enjoy whilst also raising money for charity.

From role-playing games to board games, there is something for everyone and it is a family-friendly event which has lots to offer newcomers as well as seasoned gamers.

There are three sessions of games each day and also trade stands, a bring and buy stall and a raffle.

Find out more information at www.con-tingency.uk

What: Welcome to Night Vale

Where: Epic Studios, 112-114 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JD

When: January 28, 7pm

Cost: £25

Popular podcast Welcome to Night Vale, which has been downloaded more than 220 million times, is bring their new live show to Norwich called A Spy in the Desert.

It will be a completely stand-alone story meaning it can be enjoyed by both long-time fans of the show and newcomers alike.

The podcast’s 44 city world tour features Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, Meg Bashwiner, and surprise guests playing fan favourite characters,

Fans of the darkly funny American sci-fi series will be able to experience it live in Norfolk for the first time.

What: RSPB’s Biggest Birdwatch

Where: Waterloo Park, Angel Road, Norwich, NR3 3HX

When: January 26, 10am to 2pm, free

Cost: Free

Join the RSPB for their free family event in Waterloo park this Saturday.

This year, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Big Garden Birdwatch, the RSPB has teamed up with Waterloo Park with family trails and fun activities to take part in throughout the day and BBC Springwatch presenter Lindsey Chapman joining in with the fun.

What: The George Michael Legacy

Where: The Halls, St Andrews Hall Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: January 26, 7.30pm

Cost: £27.50 (use code FAITH241 for half-price tickets) www.seetickets.com/box office 01603 508050

Faith - The George Michael Legacy returns with a brand-new production for 2018.

This brand-new feel good show will have you dancing in the aisles for the biggest party night of the year.

Performing all the hits from Freedom! ‘90 to Club Tropicana, Outside to Careless Whisper, all brought to life by a fantastic cast and live band.

What: Chicago Blues Brothers - Motown Mission

Where: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, Tuesday Market Place, PE30 1JW

When: January 24, 7.30pm

Cost: £10 to £23.50

The show is a high-octane, adrenaline-pumping musical mash-up which has jump started the legacy of Jake and Elwood for a new generation with its modern twist on this cult classic.

Back with a Brand new mission, The Chicago Blues Brothers are heading for Detroit to take on some of the biggest and most loved Motown anthems along with all the Blue Brothers classics you know and love, with hit’s from Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Jackson 5 and more.

What: Norfolk Holiday and Cruise Show

Where: The Forum, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1TF

When: January 27, 10am to 2pm

Cost: Free

Join local holiday and cruise specialists Fred, Olsen Travel and Thorpe Travel Agents with special offers on the day.

There will also be a grand prize draw where you could win exciting prizes such as a London Theatre tickets and holiday vouchers.