7 cheap and free things to do this week - from seal boat trips to steam gala

Seals in Blakeney Credit: Paul Bishop bishopspics.com

From the return of the Spring Steam Gala to seal boat trips on the idyllic north Norfolk coast, there is plenty to keep you busy over the next seven days.

North Norfolk Railway's spring Steam Gala at Sheringham station. Pictured is the Black Prince steam Loco in SHeringham Station. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE North Norfolk Railway's spring Steam Gala at Sheringham station. Pictured is the Black Prince steam Loco in SHeringham Station. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

What: Spring Steam Gala

Where: North Norfolk Railway

When: April 5 to 7

Cost: Adult £21, child £13, vintage fair free

Special guest locomotive Caledonian Railway no. 419 will steam alongside the resident locomotive collection for a long weekend.

Many of the historic rolling stock sets will be running allowing for a fantastic weekend for photographers, steam enthusiasts and day trippers alike.

Hot and cold food and drink will be available from the refreshment rooms at Sheringham, Weybourne and Holt.

Vintage stalls selling a variety of books, pictures, photographs and vintage ephemera in the Holt Institute.

Kate Barmby Credit: Steve Adams Kate Barmby Credit: Steve Adams

The M&GN Society bookshop will be open at Weybourne along with souvenir shops on all main stations.

You can see the full timetable at nnrailway.co.uk



What: Easter cake and bread baking with Kate Barmby

Where: Gerald Giles, 16-20 Ber Street, Norwich, NR1 3EJ

When: April 6, 11am to 1.30pm

Cost: Free, booking essential on eventbrite.co.uk

Norfolk’s Kate Barmby, who appeared on the 2016 series of the Great British Bake Off, will be sharing her tips and tricks and will be demonstrating a blueberry and orange speckled egg cake, which will make a great Easter centrepiece, and a chocolate, orange and cardamom Easter blossom bread which makes a decadent breakfast treat for all the family.

There will also be complimentary tea and coffee and the chance to sample the delicious treats.

What: Kieran Hodgson

Where: Norwich Playhouse, St Georges Street, NR3 1AB

Kieran Hodgson Credit: Matt Stronge Kieran Hodgson Credit: Matt Stronge

When: April 9, 8pm

Cost: £12, norwichplayhouse.co.uk/01603 598598

Comedian Kieran Hodgson returns with the epic and surprising tale of how Britain joined Europe in the first place.

On a deeply personal quest for understanding, Kieran perfects a series of obsolete impressions and discovers that the 70s were about more than just TISWAS, the colour brown and the words ‘Let’s go on strike again’.

Three-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, Star of Radio 4’s Earworms and Lance, and as seen regularly on BBC2’s Two Doors Down, Upstart Crow and Dad’s Army: We’re Doomed.

What: Ghost - The Musical

Where: Epic Studios, Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JD

When: April 10 to April 14, 7.30pm and 2.30pm matinee on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

Ghost the Musical rehearsals Ghost the Musical rehearsals

Cost: £12 to £20, epic-tv.com/01603 727727

Get ready to believe all over again as Sound Ideas present the timeless love story – Ghost: The Musical.

Based on the phenomenal Oscar-winning movie that captured the hearts and imaginations of a generation back in the 90s, be transported with this dazzling new production full of illusions accompanied by an electric score.

Walking back to their apartment late one night a tragic encounter sees Sam murdered and his beloved girlfriend Molly alone, in despair and utterly lost but with the help of a phoney psychic Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger.

What: The Gypsy Code book launch

Where: Saracens Head, Diss, IP22 4QQ

When: April 6, 2.30pm to 5.30pm

Cinema City, Norwich Cinema City, Norwich

Cost: Free

The Gypsy Code tells the true story of hide-and-seek in a violent underworld and is the first published work by new author Mike Woodhouse who grew up in north Norfolk.

The book is a riches to rags story where Mike starts with everything, an engineering business, a wine bar, a boat and a lifestyle of world travel and ends up with Mike living in a trailer on gypsy land in Essex with no water or electrical supply.

It also narrates his evolving relationship with the travelling community, from car chases, street fights and burning caravans to living amongst the very people he was fighting and depending on them for help to survive and his romance with Rhoda, a Romany Gypsy he falls in love with.

What: Vintage Sundays: A Clockwork Orange

Where: Cinema City, St Andrews Street, Norwich, NR2 4AD

When: April 7, 7.15pm

Bishops Boats seal trips Credit: Paul Bishop Bishops Boats seal trips Credit: Paul Bishop

Cost: £8

In a dystopian future London, a gang of teenagers go on the rampage every night, beating and raping helpless victims.

After one of the boys quells an uprising in the gang, they knock him out and leave him for the police to find.

He agrees to try ‘aversion therapy’ to shorten his jail sentence.

When he is eventually let out, he hates violence, but the rest of the gang members are still after him.

Watch Stanley Kubrick’s iconic film on the big screen once again which is adaptated from Anthony Burgess’s novel about violence and free will.

What: Seal boat trips

Where: Bishops Boats Seal Trip, Westgate Street, Blakeney, NR25, 7NQ

When: April to October, various times

Cost: Adult £13, child £7 (under 14’s), under 2’s free, bishopsboats.co.uk

The best way to see the wildlife on Blakeney Point is to enjoy a seal trip, departing from Blakeney or Morston Quay.

Blakeney Point National Nature Reserve has wide open spaces and uninterrupted views of the beautiful North Norfolk coastline.

Blakeney Point offers protection for the Harbour and surrounding saltmarshes, this provides a perfect habitat for the vast array of residential and migratory wildlife.

Tickets must be collected from Blakeney Quay no later than 30 minutes before sailing time and well behaved dogs are welcome.