7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week

Where's Wally event at Stody Lodge Gardens

From a rum festival to Where’s Wally event, there is plenty to keep you busy over the next week in Norfolk.

The Rum Festival

What: The Rum Festival Norwich

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, NR2 4SF

When: April 27, from 12.30pm

Cost: £12.50 advance on eventbrite.co.uk, £15 on the door, discount for NHS, services and students

The UK's first travelling rum festival is back in Norwich for its third year this Saturday with more than 100 different rums to try.

The festival runs in two slots from 12.30pm to 5pm and 6.30pm to 11pm and tickets are valid for one session.

Preloved Kilo is coming to Norwich

Ticket includes entry to the event, a Rum Festival glass and brochure to take away and at least 15 free samples.

Vendors include Old J Spiced Rums, One Love Rum, with varieties including Coconut and Pineapple, Spiced and Aged Caribbean Blended and Skylark Spirits with three styles of Companero.

There will be three live music acts, including steel pans and Cuban dance band Mojito, and Caribbean food.

What: Preloved Kilo

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, NR2 4SF

When: April 28, 10am to 4pm

Sink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts Centre

Cost: £1.50, under 12s free

Shop through six tonnes of preloved, vintage and retro clothing and pay just £15 per kilo.

Items available to buy include 90s sportswear, 60s mini dresses, sheepskin coats, faux fur, denim jackets and more.

What: Sink Ya Teeth

Where: Norwich Arts Centre, 51 St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4PG

When: April 26, 8pm

The Woodland Walk at Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park.

Cost: £9 adult/£8 concession advance on norwichartscentre.co.uk, £10 on the door

Sink Ya Teeth are an English Post-Punk Dance Infused duo formed in 2015.

The band features Maria Uzor and Gemma Cullingford who write, record and produce all of their music themselves from their Norwich homes.

Their self-titled debut album, released June 2018 on Hey Buffalo, won 6 Music's 'Album of the Day' and was championed by Steve Lamacq and BBC Introducing, who invited them to Maida Vale to record a session.

What: Bluebell walk open days

Where: Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park, Old Church Roadd, Hainford, NR10 3BG

Where's Wally event at Stody Lodge Gardens

When: April 27 to 28, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

For the fourth year running, visitors will be invited to stroll through a carpet of bluebells in the 18-acre Norfolk park.

Open days at the natural burial park, seven miles north of Norwich, have been hugely popular since they were first introduced in 2016 and this year's open days will be held on April 27 to 28 and May 4 to 5.

Entry is free, refreshments are available, dogs on leads are welcome and an electric buggy will take disabled visitors on a spectacular tour. Donations from visitors will be given to chosen charity Norwich & Central Norfolk MIND.

What: Where's Wally in the Gardens

An Accidental Studio poster

Where: Stody Lodge Gardens, Melton Constable, NR24 2ER

When: April 28, 1pm to 5pm

Cost: £7, free for those dressed as Where's Wally, under 12s free

Stody Lodge Gardens, near Holt in north Norfolk, will welcome the region's Where's Wally lovers for a day of fancy dress, beautiful gardens and delicious homemade teas by The Benjamin Foundation.

The Benjamin Foundation was set up in 1994 to help children and adults of all ages deal with many of the challenges that life throws at them and is this year celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Stody Lodge Gardens is renowned for being one of East Anglia's most dramatic spring gardens with 14-acres of rhododendrons, azaleas, magnolias, camellias and carpets of spring bulbs.

All visitors dressed as Where's Wally will be invited into the magical gardens at Stody Lodge for free and must include a hat and top and there will be a group Wally photo at 3.30pm.

An Honest Gentleman

There will also be a Butterfly Trail through the gardens, a treasure map and games on the lawn for everyone to enjoy.

What: An Accidental Studio

Where: Cinema City, 27 St Andrews Street, Norwich, NR2 4AD

When: April 29, 6pm

Cost: Adult £7.70, child £5.70,

Cinema City are hosting a screening of An Accidental Studio with an exclusive recorded Q&A with Sir Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam and Ray Cooper, hosted by Sanjeev Bhaskar.

An Accidental Studio charts the early years of HandMade Films as seen through the eyes of the filmmakers, key personnel and the man who started it all - former Beatle George Harrison.

With unreleased archive interviews and footage with Harrison, exclusive interviews with Sir Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam, Richard E. Grant, Neil Jordan, and unseen interviews with Bob Hoskins, this documentary explores HandMade's baptism by fire, the risks it took in producing uniquely crafted intelligent films and the stories that grew up around it.

What: An Honest Gentleman

Where: The Garage, 14 Chapel Field North, Norwich, NR2 1NY

When: April 26, 7.30pm

Cost: £13 adults/£8.50 students and under 16s, thegarage.org.uk

A musical play about East Anglia's very own Dick Turpin.

Little is known of Thomas Easter except that he was born in Aylsham in Norfolk in 1715 and was hung at Tyburn 24 years later.

However, his life was packed with adventure and intrigue.

Stuff of Dreams will take you on a rollicking Georgian adventure as they delve into the life and times of the Highwaymen of the 18th Century.