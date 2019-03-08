7 cheap and free things to do this week - from The Worst Witch to tasty churros

The Worst Witch Archant

From children’s classic The Worst Witch live on stage to a pop-up kitchen with Churros and Chorizo, there is plenty to sink your teeth into this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dunston Hall Hotel. Picture: Ian Burt Dunston Hall Hotel. Picture: Ian Burt

What: The Worst Witch

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: April 16 to 20, 7pm and 2.30pm matinees on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday

Cost: £10 to £23.50

The Worst Witch stories by Jill Murphy will be given a new lease of live on stage as Mildred Hubble and her friends embark on their biggest adventure yet.

The story follows the pupils at Miss Cackle’s Academy for Witches in their final year and features specially written music, breathtaking magic and Mildred’s unique brand of chaos.

What: Bride: The Wedding Show

Churros and Chorizo pop-up kitchen is coming to The Sir Garnet Churros and Chorizo pop-up kitchen is coming to The Sir Garnet

Where: Dunston Hall, Ipswich Road, Norwich NR14 8PQ

When: April 14, 10.30am to 3.30pm

Cost: Free, register at eventbrite.co.uk

The show will feature more than 80 exhibitors and offers visitors the opportunity to enter a fantastic competition to win dinner, bed and breakfast at Dunston Hall, worth £200.

There will also be complimentary copies of Norfolk Bride magazine and Marry in Norfolk and free parking.

Bring either your printed ticket or show your e-ticket on your phone upon arrival.

What: Churros and Chorizo Pop-Up Kitchen

Where: The Sir Garnet, 36 Market Place, Norwich, NR2 1RD

When: April 11 to 12, 12pm to 9pm

Water vole eating breakfast at Strumpshaw Fen Credit: Elizabeth Dack Water vole eating breakfast at Strumpshaw Fen Credit: Elizabeth Dack

Cost: Various prices

he historical Sir Garnet pub in the centre of Norwich continues their series of monthly dining pop-ups with local chefs and neighbouring stalls from Norwich Market.

Enjoy tasty Spanish tapas from popular food stall, and now mobile events business, Churros and Chorizo who will be taking over the kitchen on Thursday and Friday cook up some real delights.

What: Norfolk Wildlife Trust Talk

Where: Denver Village Hall, Sluice Road, Norfolk, PE38 0DY

When: April 17, 7.30pm to 9pm

Cost: Free and refreshments are included

From barn owls to water voles, this illustrated talk by Gemma Walker (Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Wildlife and Community Officer) will introduce you to species associated with Norfolk.

Norfolk County Youth Orchestra Credit: Steve Adams Norfolk County Youth Orchestra Credit: Steve Adams

Discover the natural and unnatural history of some of the species found on Norfolk commons and learn about the new Wildlife in Common project funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

What: Norfolk County Youth Orchestra

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, NR2 4SF

When: April 13, 7pm

Cost: £10 adult, £6 concessions, opennorwich.org.uk

The NCYO is a full symphony orchestra comprised of musicians aged 11 to 21 from a schools all over Norfolk, conducted under Andy Morley’s baton who has conducted prestigious soloists and orchestras throughout his career.

The programme features Rossini’s Thieving Magpie Sibelius’ Symphony No.2 and Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances.

What: Peter Pan

Where: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, PE30 1JW

When: April 11, 2pm/6pm

Cost: £19.75 to £23.50, kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

With an all-star cast, impressive music, energetic dance routines, lots and lots of laughter and flying that will thrill the child in all of us.

The Corn Exchange welcomes back Bobby Davro playing Smee in this year’s Easter Panto Peter Pan.

Joining Bobby will be CBBC’s Tracy Beaker Dani Harmer as Wendy and Disney Art Attack’s Lloyd Warbey as Peter Pan.

What: New Styles, New Sounds Creative Workshop

Where: Norwich Arts Centre, 51 St Benedicts St, Norwich, NR2 4PG

When: April 15, 1.30pm to 4pm

Cost: Free

For a new project, The Keeper’s Daughter Theatre Company is reviving the New Romantic club scene of the early 1980s in Norwich and they want young people to help them create a show to reflect those heady days.

The Keeper’s Daughter will host a music and fashion workshop for teenagers and any young person interested in synthesisers or vintage fashion is welcome to attend.

You will work with members of the theatre company including a personal stylist to create a new romantic outfit and work with the show’s composer to create synth-pop sounds.