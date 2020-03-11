Video

'It was a dream come true' - 5ive superfan performs with band at Norwich show

5ive superfan Jan Mulder was asked to rap one of their hits to win a t-shirt and his performance got an incredible reaction Credit: Main image Liz Gregg, inset Vicky Gaff Archant

A superfan of 5ive made Everybody Get Up when he got to rap with them at their Norwich gig to win a signed t-shirt.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Superfan Jan Mulder from Lowestoft has been a fan of 5ive since he was little Credit: Jan Mulder Superfan Jan Mulder from Lowestoft has been a fan of 5ive since he was little Credit: Jan Mulder

Jan Mulder, 25, from Lowestoft, managed to bag a spot in the front row at the sold-out Boys are Back show in the UEA LCR on Monday night, which featured chart-topping nineties boybands 5ive, A1, 911 and Damage.

Mr Mulder has been a fan of 5ive since he was little and bought their second album Invincible at a car boot sale.

The group, which first formed in 1997, now consists of Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville and Scott Robinson and if they are looking for extra members then they need look no further.

READ MORE: 9 big concerts coming to Norfolk in 2020 with tickets still available

Jan Mulder was handed the microphone to rap to 5ive song Battlestar Credit: Vicky Gaff Jan Mulder was handed the microphone to rap to 5ive song Battlestar Credit: Vicky Gaff

Mr Mulder, who runs Aux Records in Lowestoft, captured the attention of the band during their set as he enthusiastically sung every word of their songs, which led them to hand him the microphone to sing part of hits Got the Feelin' and Lay All Your Lovin' On Me.

When the trio decided to sign a t-shirt to hand out to someone in the crowd, the audience got behind Mr Mulder and chanted 'dude in the hat'.

The group then said that he would need to work for it and asked him his favourite 5ive rap to perform and he replied with Battlestar, which is from the Invincible album.

READ MORE: Grease and Mamma Mia lead new season at Norwich Theatre Royal

Jan attracted the attention of 5ive, which now consists of Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville and Scott Robinson Credit: Vicky Gaff Jan attracted the attention of 5ive, which now consists of Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville and Scott Robinson Credit: Vicky Gaff

Mr Mulder was word-perfect and had the band rapping along with him and the clip was shared afterwards on Facebook by his friend Vicky Gaff.

Mr Mulder said: 'They were one of the first bands I listened to when I was growing up and I like them as they are a bit edgy and a little bit rough around the edges.

'It was a dream come true to perform with them and I embraced the moment and did the whole first verse and chorus.

'When I was leaving the venue people wanted to take pictures with me and I got around 20 selfies.

'Pop music is my number one love alongside my work and I go and see as many gigs as I can.'