Art Fair East sees over 200 artists showcase their work with prices ranging from £40 to £25,000

PUBLISHED: 15:10 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:10 01 December 2018

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Archant 2017

Art Fair East returns to St Andrew’s Hall this weekend with work from over 200 artists at the three-day event.

The fair, which was first launched in 2015, is one of the largest in the East of England with prices ranging from £40 to £25,000.

The event has been organised by artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling and runs until Sunday, December 2 and their work will also be on display.

Will’s paintings have exhibited internationally to acclaim and he is also the artist-in-residence at Norwich Arts Centre.

Will said: “I had been taking part in large scale art fairs around country for years and realised there wasn’t any large art events which were a hub bringing people from elsewhere.

“An art fair is different to an exhibition as it’s larger, has loads of artists and is also a chance to meet the artists in person.

“People all gathered together creates a certain energy and it has a catch it while you can feel as it’s only for a few days which creates a buzz.”

Art Fair East is sponsored by Musker McIntyre and media partner Eastern Daily Press.

The event runs at St Andrews Hall, Norwich, from 10.30am to 5.30pm on November 30, 10.30am to 6pm on December 1 and 10.30am to 5pm on December 2.

Admission is £3.50 for adults, £3 for concessions and accompanied under 14s go free.

