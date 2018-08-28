15 things not to miss in Diss Corn Hall’s new season

Jon Boden & The Remnant Strings, Luke Wright, A Super Happy Story and Georgia Mancio.

From some big name comedy to madcap reinterpretations of classic tales, and music ranging from folk stalwarts to a jazz songstress and a dose of Gilbert and Sullivan, the New Year promises some top treats as the new season is unveiled at Diss Corn Hall.

Craig Campbell, Shivers, Martin Simpson and The Pirates of Penzance.

THEATRE

The Scarlet Pipistrelle

January 5

Acclaimed local writers Pat Whymark and Julian Harries of Common Ground Theatre Company, creators of last year’s Sherlock Holmes & the Hooded Lance, bring their Christmas season show for a post-New Year performance. A heady mix of genre pastiche, musical dexterity and sheer lunacy, in 1793 Paris the Compte de Creme-Brulée is to be guillotined, his only hope, a daring swoop by that dashing master of disguise and echo-location, The Scarlet Pipistrelle.

MUSIC

The Searchers

January 11

The Searchers came to prominence when Merseybeat hit the charts in the early 1960s and they continue to perform. With total record sales well in excess of 50 million, their farewell ‘solo’ concert will not only include all their famous hits, but also many album tracks and well-known favourites, as well as anecdotes and reminiscences of their remarkable career.

THEATRE

Shivers

January 24

This trio of delightfully thrilling ghost stories set to the haunting sounds of the violin promises to be a riveting and creepy storytelling experience. The Book of Darkness & Light contains within it some of the most chilling tales ever told. Supernatural mysteries of a monstrous thing that creeps in the shadows. Is it all in your mind? Or something far more sinister? Written and performed by Adam Z Robinson with live music by Ben Styles

COMEDY

Craig Campbell

January 25

The first Corn Hall Comedy Club of 2019 promises to be a belter as they’ve broken the bank to bring back Canadian comic Craig Campbell. Part of the Canadian comedian invasion of the UK that also includes the likes of Katherine Ryan, Stuart Francis, Glenn Wool and Pete Johansson, you’ve seen him on everything from Michael Mcintyre’s Comdy Roadshow to Russell Howard’s Good News. He will be joined by three other tops stand-ups.

MUSIC

Georgia Mancio

February 7

Award-winning singer Georgia Mancio salutes the outstanding Brazilian composer, Antonio Carlos ‘Tom’ Jobim (1927-94) at this special appearance at Diss Jazz Club, alongside the brilliant Chris Ingham trio. Blending sensuous melodies, beguiling jazz harmony and seductive samba rhythms, it will offer an evening of Jobim’s masterpieces including Girl from Ipanema, Corcovado and One Note Samba.

THEATRE

Rouse Ye Women!

February 14

The story of Mary Macarthur and her fight to improve the lives of millions of working women is told in this folk ballad opera by Neil Gore and John Kirkpatrick. Women chainmakers in the Black Country in the 1900s started work at the forge as children and spent their entire lives making chains. These ‘Slaves of the Forge’ worked long hours and earned the equivalent of 50 pence per week. But in 1910 a 10 week strike led by Mary Macarthur; a ‘Great Unrest’ that led to a landmark victory.

SPOKEN WORD

John Osborne – John Peel’s Shed

February 21

Back in 2002, Norwich poet, writer and comedian John Osborne won a prize that would be coveted by any music lover — a box of records that belonged to John Peel. It took him eight years to listen to them all – and in this show he gives us the chance to hear some of them and find out what happened to the bands behind the vinyl. He will also be performing Circled In The Radio Times, about his grandfather’s collection of old magazines.

FAMILY

Nick Sharratt’s Right Royal Draw-Along

February 24

Fun filled draw-along for all ages with acclaimed children’s writer and illustrator Nick Sharratt. He’ll show you how to sketch favourite characters like Tracy Beaker and Timothy Pope, share ways of creating fantastic creatures like dragons and unicorns, and giving loads of top tips. His latest book is Nice Work for the Cat and the King, so everything will have a special ‘royal’ twist.

OPERA

The Pirates of Penzance

March 1

Opera – you can love it, or be baffled by it. On a mission to open the art form up to those left wondering what all the fuss is about, Merry Opera Company return Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera is packed full of sentimental pirates, blundering policeman, absurd adventures and improbable paradoxes. A cocktail of Victorian light party fun with a twist of Merry Opera.

POETRY

Luke Wright – Poet Laureate

March 2

East Anglia spoken word artist, and regular host of the Corn Hall’s Stand Up Comedy Club, returns with his first all new poetry show in three years. The centre-piece as always is Luke’s own blistering verse. Big-hearted and quick witted, Wright’s poems have been lauded by everyone from Patti Smith to Twiggy. In 2019, by coincidence, he celebrates the 20th anniversary of his first gig.

MUSIC

Jon Boden & The Remnant Strings

March 5

Last year former Bellowhead front-man and multiple BBC Folk Award winner Jon Boden introduced the new big band Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings and released the album Afterglow, which explores stories from a post-oil world. Here he will be bringing the Afterglow experience with a cut-down line-up featuring Helen Bell (viola), Morven Bryce (violin) and Lucy Revis (cello).

COMEDY

Alfie Moore

March 9

In his latest stand-up tour show, the former copper turned comedian, and star of Radio 4 comedy It’s A Fair Cop, takes us on a thrilling journey through the art and science of murder investigation. Getting Away With Murder mixes his trademark blend of humour, practical policing experience and detailed knowledge of the law as he answers the questions ‘Why do they get caught….or not’?

THEATRE

A Super Happy Story

March 14

First produced as part of Hull UK City of Culture, this hilarious cabaret musical about depression that explains, sings and throws glitter about how it’s OK not to be OK, arrives as part of its UK tour. Written by Jon Brittain, with music by Matthew Floyd Jones, it centres on Sally, a happy person who has an illness that makes her feel like she isn’t the person she wants to be. A joyful, slightly silly, sugar coated look at a serious subject.

THEATRE

The Odyssey

March 26

It’s all Greek to the critically-acclaimed theatre company Pantaloons with their hilarious new verse adaptation of the most epic journey of all time. Stranded war hero Odysseus must struggle against the odds to get home to his wife; but can he battle his way through grumpy gods, naughty nymphs, monocular monsters and over a hundred sleazy suitors? All whilst wearing an Ancient Greek robes that looks suspiciously like a bedsheet?

MUSIC

Martin Simpson

March 30

Acclaimed acoustic and slide guitar virtuoso continues to give remarkable intimate solo performances. The folk legend always has audiences rapt. Forty years after he recorded his first album, Golden Vanity, in 1976, he is known as a guitarist of formidable talent. Equally at home playing English traditional folk, American folk and blues and his own compositions, he is consistently named as one of the very finest finger-style guitar players in the world.