12 highlights at Norwich Cathedral this Christmas
PUBLISHED: 10:20 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:20 22 November 2018
copyright (c) paul hurst all rights reserved
From Christmas concerts and services to a festive fayre, there are lots of different ways to enjoy the most magical time of the year at Norwich Cathedral.
The festivities will begin on Friday November 30 with a special open evening full of festive spirit for all the family and there are lots more events to enjoy throughout December.
Here are 12 highlights at Norwich Cathedral to look forward to.
1. Cathedral Open Evening
Friday November 30, 6.30pm to 9pm including a 7pm blessing of the outdoor crib
Celebrate the beginning of Advent with an evening full of festive events.
There will be a short service featuring farm animals to bless the outdoor crib, carols with the Cathedral Choir, the opportunity to walk through a candlelit labyrinth, guided tours, Christmas stalls, and children’s activities.
Free entry.
2. Tree of Remembrance
Friday November 30 until Saturday January 5
Remember a loved one by hanging a star on our Tree of Remembrance next to the outdoor crib outside the Hostry.
Donations will go to homeless charity Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney.
3. Norfolk Christmas Fayre
Saturday December 1, 10am-6pm
Norwich Cathedral has joined forces with Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association for a Christmas fayre full of festive food and drink, great gift ideas, vintage fairground rides and more.
Free entry.
READ MORE: Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market
4. Candlelit Advent Procession
Sunday December 2, 6pm
Enjoy carols, readings and processions by candlelight in this Advent service.
5. Christingle
Saturday December 8, 3.30pm
Bring the whole family for this traditional service with lots of candles and oranges! The service is in support of The Children’s Society and its work helping vulnerable young people.
6. Christmas with Norwich Cathedral Choir
Friday December 14, 7.30pm
Join Norwich Cathedral Choir for a celebration of Christmas music both sacred and secular with carols for choir and audience.
Tickets £12-£20.
7. Messiah by Candlelight
Saturday December 22, 7.30pm
Norwich Cathedral Chamber Choir is joined by Norwich Baroque and soloists for their annual performance of Handel’s much-loved oratorio.
Tickets £14-£26.
8. Christmas Procession with Carols
Sunday December 23, 6pm, and Christmas Eve, 3.30pm
Enjoy the story of Christmas told with carols and readings as the Cathedral Choirs move in procession through the whole Cathedral.
9. Crib Service
Christmas Eve, 12 noon
Bring the children along for lots of fun as the Nativity story is brought to life! At this informal service children of all ages are invited to dress as a character from the Nativity story.
READ MORE: The best Christmas food and gift markets taking place in Norfolk
10. Midnight Mass
Christmas Eve, 11.15pm
Come and celebrate the birth of Jesus in this traditional service that welcomes in Christmas Day. Please make sure you arrive early.
11. Family Eucharist of Christmas Day
Christmas Day, 10.30am
All are invited to celebrate Christmas Day and the birth of Jesus in this morning service.
12. Festal Evensong, Procession and Carols
Christmas Day, 3.30pm
Enjoy a traditional Evensong with carols on Christmas Day afternoon.
To book for events at Norwich Cathedral visit the website or call 01603 630000.