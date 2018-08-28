Search

Advanced search

12 highlights at Norwich Cathedral this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 10:20 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:20 22 November 2018

Emma Knights

Messiah by Candleight at Norwich Credit: Paul Hurst

Messiah by Candleight at Norwich Credit: Paul Hurst

copyright (c) paul hurst all rights reserved

From Christmas concerts and services to a festive fayre, there are lots of different ways to enjoy the most magical time of the year at Norwich Cathedral.

Christmas at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Paul HurstChristmas at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Paul Hurst

The festivities will begin on Friday November 30 with a special open evening full of festive spirit for all the family and there are lots more events to enjoy throughout December.

Here are 12 highlights at Norwich Cathedral to look forward to.

1. Cathedral Open Evening

Friday November 30, 6.30pm to 9pm including a 7pm blessing of the outdoor crib

Celebrate the beginning of Advent with an evening full of festive events.

There will be a short service featuring farm animals to bless the outdoor crib, carols with the Cathedral Choir, the opportunity to walk through a candlelit labyrinth, guided tours, Christmas stalls, and children’s activities.

Christmas at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Paul HurstChristmas at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Paul Hurst

Free entry.

2. Tree of Remembrance

Friday November 30 until Saturday January 5

Remember a loved one by hanging a star on our Tree of Remembrance next to the outdoor crib outside the Hostry.

Donations will go to homeless charity Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney.

Christmas with Norwich Cathedral Choir concert Credit: Paul HurstChristmas with Norwich Cathedral Choir concert Credit: Paul Hurst

3. Norfolk Christmas Fayre

Saturday December 1, 10am-6pm

Norwich Cathedral has joined forces with Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association for a Christmas fayre full of festive food and drink, great gift ideas, vintage fairground rides and more.

Free entry.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

4. Candlelit Advent Procession

Sunday December 2, 6pm

Enjoy carols, readings and processions by candlelight in this Advent service.

Christmas with Norwich Cathedral choir concert Credit: Paul HurstChristmas with Norwich Cathedral choir concert Credit: Paul Hurst

5. Christingle

Saturday December 8, 3.30pm

Bring the whole family for this traditional service with lots of candles and oranges! The service is in support of The Children’s Society and its work helping vulnerable young people.

6. Christmas with Norwich Cathedral Choir

Friday December 14, 7.30pm

Norwich Cathedral Open Evening Credit: Paul HurstNorwich Cathedral Open Evening Credit: Paul Hurst

Join Norwich Cathedral Choir for a celebration of Christmas music both sacred and secular with carols for choir and audience.

Tickets £12-£20.

7. Messiah by Candlelight

Saturday December 22, 7.30pm

Norwich Cathedral Chamber Choir is joined by Norwich Baroque and soloists for their annual performance of Handel’s much-loved oratorio.

Tickets £14-£26.

8. Christmas Procession with Carols

Sunday December 23, 6pm, and Christmas Eve, 3.30pm

Enjoy the story of Christmas told with carols and readings as the Cathedral Choirs move in procession through the whole Cathedral.

9. Crib Service

Christmas Eve, 12 noon

Bring the children along for lots of fun as the Nativity story is brought to life! At this informal service children of all ages are invited to dress as a character from the Nativity story.

READ MORE: The best Christmas food and gift markets taking place in Norfolk

10. Midnight Mass

Christmas Eve, 11.15pm

Come and celebrate the birth of Jesus in this traditional service that welcomes in Christmas Day. Please make sure you arrive early.

11. Family Eucharist of Christmas Day

Christmas Day, 10.30am

All are invited to celebrate Christmas Day and the birth of Jesus in this morning service.

12. Festal Evensong, Procession and Carols

Christmas Day, 3.30pm

Enjoy a traditional Evensong with carols on Christmas Day afternoon.

To book for events at Norwich Cathedral visit the website or call 01603 630000.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Political tide turns in north Norfolk as vote of no confidence is carried against leadership

Former North Norfolk District Council leader John Lee (left) and new leader Sarah Butikofer (right) Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Updated Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry in Thetford. Picture: Lorna Willis

‘Iconic’ pub and music venue given protection as asset of community value

The Brickmakers on Sprowston Road. Photo: Norwich

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

12 highlights at Norwich Cathedral this Christmas

Messiah by Candleight at Norwich Credit: Paul Hurst

Night-mare - police kept busy as eight horses escape

Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

‘Iconic’ pub and music venue given protection as asset of community value

The Brickmakers on Sprowston Road. Photo: Norwich

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast