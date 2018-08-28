Ten free and cheap events in Norfolk this week - from a gift fair to film festival

Norfolk Gift and Food Fair Archant

From a film festival to a gin and craft fair, there is plenty to keep you busy over the next seven days in Norfolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oxjam Norwich Credit: Oxjam Oxjam Norwich Credit: Oxjam

What: Norwich Film Festival

Where: Various locations in Norwich

When: Until November 18

Cost: Various prices

Norwich Film Festival, which is supported by Norwich BID and the BFI Film Audience Network, is back for the eighth time with over 120 films from November 6 to 18 in venues across the city.

The event kicked off on Tuesday night with a screening of Shallow Grave and a Q&A with star of the film Christopher Eccleston - best known for his role as the ninth Doctor Who.

Other highlights include Vanessa Redgrave’s debut as a director in Sea Sorrow which will be shown and followed by a Q&A with the Oscar-winning Actress on November 11 at Cinema City and a BAFTA shorts evening at the Forum on November 17.

Vanessa Redgrave Credit: Norwich Film Festival Vanessa Redgrave Credit: Norwich Film Festival

What: Oxjam 2018

Where: Various venues across Norwich

When: November 10

Cost: Day wristband costs £13.20

Oxfam’s fundraising festival returns to Norwich and cities across the UK this autumn and aims to be the “music festival that beats poverty.

The music kicks off at The Birdcage and runs late into the evening, with a multitude of artists performing at different gigs across the city.

Venues this year are The Birdcage, The Bicycle Shop, Bedford’s Crypt, and Oxfam in Magdalen Street.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know ahead of Oxjam 2018 in Norwich

What: Quirks and Quiddities Exhibition

The Treasure Quest Live Team The Treasure Quest Live Team

Where: Red Dot Gallery, 7 Fish Hill, Holt, NR25 6BD

When: November 10 to 25, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Free

The term ‘Normal for Norfolk’ has, in recent times, come to highlight some of the county’s residents and their ways but the evidence within this new collection of paintings is testament to several centuries of odd goings-on and eccentric characters.

Artist Barrie Morris spent several months considering just who and what to include in his very own Celebration of Norfolk.

Some of the characters he has focussed on are relatively familiar; The Ghost of Anne Boleyn, The Norwich Snap Dragon and The Vicar of Stiffkey. Others are less well known and some decidedly obscure, The Madhatter of Weybourne, Great Bustards at West Acre or A Miraculous Mermaid in Upper Sheringham all add to a sense of discovery or rediscovery within this diverse county.

Quirks and Quiddities exhibition Credit: Red Dot Gallery Holt Quirks and Quiddities exhibition Credit: Red Dot Gallery Holt

What: The Journey by By Badac Theatre Company

Where: Norwich Arts Centre, St Benedicts Street, NR2 4PG

When: November 7, 8pm

Cost: Pay what you can

London based Badac Theatre’s new show The Journey which has been created following workshops with refugees and support groups around the country including Norwich’s New Routes.

A passionately compelling, fearless, intense and immersive slice of drama that is true to the experiences of refugees from across the globe, fleeing conflict and, sometimes, certain death.

The Journey follows the plight of a displaced mother and child who on a punishing trek from their devastated, war ravaged homeland to a destination of perceived safety and security. The cast includes refugee actors currently based in Britain but who face an uncertain future here.

There is also a perforamnce in The Drill Hall in Great Yarmouth on December 7.

Seething Post Office Seething Post Office

What: Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show

Where: Norfolk Showground, New Costessey, Norwich, NR5 0TT

When: November 10 (10am-5pm) November 11 (11am to 4pm)

Cost: Adult £5.50, child (5-16) £4.50, concession (60+) £5

Get a head start on your Christmas shopping and enjoy a weekend packed with Christmas gifts, festive food and fun at the Norfolk Festive Gift & Food Show.

With over 300 exhibitors, it’s the largest dedicated shopping event in Norfolk with an exhibition hall and huge festive pavilion filled with inspirational gift ideas, decorations, food and more.

The event will also include live music from Britain’s Got Talent finalist Pippa Langhorne, as well as live reindeer and some very magical unicorn carriage rides.

King's Lynn Festival Chorus will join the Norfok Symphony Orchestra King's Lynn Festival Chorus will join the Norfok Symphony Orchestra

READ MORE: Time to honour them - Guide to Remembrance Sunday events across Norfolk



What: Seething WW1 Exhibition

Where: Seething Village Hall, Wheelers Lane, NR15 1EJ

When: November 10 (10am to 4pm), November 11 (11am to 4pm)

Cost: Free entry and donations welcome for the Royal British Legion

A two day exhibition commemorating the end of fighting in WW1 with photographs, information and memorabilia about those men from villages who died or took part in WWI.

There will also be exhibits from families living in the village who have relatives who were involved in the war.

What: First World War Talks

Where: The Forum, Norwich, NR2 1BH

When: November 10, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free but booking required via The Forum website

There will be hands on history events running in the Forum all day. Talks include First World War Women of Norfolk: Legacies from 10am to 11am in the Forum Auditorium with military historian Neil Storey, exploring the stories and experiences of Norfolk women who contributed to the war effort. There will also be an Edith Cavell: Nurse. Martyr. Spy? talk from 12.30pm to 1.30pm and “The men must take the swords, and we must take the ploughs” from 3.15pm to 4.15pm explaining how women proved their competence and commitment during the war years and beyond.

What: Treasure Quest Live!

Where: Norwich Playhouse, 42-58 St Georges St, NR3 1AB

When: November 10, 3.30pm/7.30pm

Cost: £14

Celebrating the tenth anniversary of one of the most popular radio programmes ever broadcast in the county, BBC Radio Norfolk’s Treasure Quest returns to the Playhouse for the last time. It’ll be the tenth and final occasion that the Sunday morning team has taken to the stage in aid of the BBC Children in Need Appeal, and it’s sure to be an emotional finale. There’ll be special games and challenges, surprise guests, music, comedy and even the odd spot of amateur dramatics! Join the team and help bid farewell to what’s been one of the grand annual traditions of local Children in Need fundraising over the past decade.

READ MORE: This is when Christmas light switch-ons are taking place in Norfolk



What: The London Ballet Company - Poppy Live Performance and afternoon tea

Where: Dunston Hall, Ipswich Road, Norwich NR14 8PQ

When: November 11, 3pm

Cost: £39 adults, £19 under 12s, buy online here

The London Ballet Company is performing live on Remembrance Day at Dunston Hall with their poignant and emotional production Poppy which commemorates those brave souls who lost their lives during the First World War. This special event at Dunston Hall will commence with an afternoon tea at 3pm followed by the performance.

Sitting almost an arms length away from the dancers, the guests tables will surround the dance floor for an intimate and up close performance.

What: Norfolk Symphony Orchestra Remembrance Day Concert

Where: St Nicholas’ Chapel, King’s Lynn, PE30 1NH

When: November 11, doors 2.45pm, concert 3.30pm

Cost: £16 available on 01553 764864 or online here

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra opens its 2018/19 season with a concert of Remembrance and Hope on the centenary of the Armistice. The programme will take the audience through the beauty of the English countryside from Butterworth’s The Banks of Green Willow to Coles Behind the Lines: 2 Cortege and from Bliss 5 pieces from Things to Come Suite to Elgar’s Sospiri for strings. All this is made more poignant because Coles and Butterworth both sadly died in the trenches. For the second half of the concert the orchestra has invited the King’s Lynn Festival Chorus to join them for Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.