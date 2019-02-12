10 free things to do this February half-term
PUBLISHED: 16:33 18 February 2019
From interactive workshops to family activity days, keep the fun flowing without breaking the bank this February half-term.
Talking Statues Tour
Ongoing, Norwich city centre
Use this half-term as a perfect opportunity to explore Norwich’s rich history with the help of some familiar voices, including Olivia Colman and Stephen Fry. Enter each statue’s unique URL into your phone and begin your self-guided adventure.
The Snow Kingdom Meet and Greet
Feb 19, 11am to 3pm
Castle Mall, Kastle Kids Room
Step through the doorway to Arendelle with storytelling from the Snow Princesses, as well as arts and crafts. Make sure to flaunt your best winter-themed outfit – prizes are available for the best fancy dress costume.
Norwich Cathedral Family Fun Day
Feb 20, 10.30am to 3.30pm
Norwich Cathedral
Experience an assortment of activities surrounding the Cathedral’s intriguing past, following the theme of ‘Step into Stories’. Enjoy free entry for adults and children under-five, with no booking required.
Heritage Holiday Fun: Send Me A Postcard, Drop Me a Line
Feb 20, 2pm to 3pm
The Early Years Children’s Library, The Forum, Bethel St, Norwich, NR2 1BH
Transport yourself deep into the history of postcards with this interactive drop-in workshop perfect for children aged 4-8.
Intu Chapelfield Secret Agent Experience
Feb 20-21, 10am to 4pm
Intu Chapelfield, St Stephens St, Norwich, NR1 3SH
Simply join the Intu Chapelfield Family Club for free (https://intu.co.uk/family-club), and begin your top secret training activities. Workshops are run every 30 minutes; book your slot at the Family Club kiosk.
Assorted Events at Frere Road Community Centre
Feb 19-21, various times
Frere Road Community Centre, Heartsease Estate, Norwich, NR7 9UT
From table-tennis taster sessions to beginners’ knitting and crochet, sample something new this week. Call 07990737733 for more information and to book your place.
Norfolk Makers’ Festival
Until Feb 24
The Forum, Bethel St, Norwich, NR2 1BH
Immerse yourself in creativity and artisanal skill with this free exhibition that celebrates all that is crafty. Dive into talks, demonstrations, workshops and more.
Park Britannia’s Five Days of Free Activities
Feb 18-22, various times
Park Britannia, Waterloo Park, Norwich, NR3 3HX
An array of action-packed workshops await families in Waterloo Park. Enjoy face-painting, circus activities and even interactions with some weird and wonderful creatures. Visit www.cafebritannia.co.uk/free-family-fun for more information.
Wells Maltings Half-Term Events
Until Feb 23, various times
The Maltings, Staithe Street, Wells-next-the-Sea NR23 1AN
Find your rhythm or engage your imagination with free Drumming and Storytelling workshops offered by Wells Maltings this half-term. For further details, see: https://www.wellsmaltings.org.uk/fabulous-february-half-term-activities-and-events/#.
Discover Sunday at the Forum
Feb 24, 2.30pm – 3.45pm
The Early Years Children’s Library, The Forum, Bethel St, Norwich, NR2 1BH
Visit the Forum for an afternoon of fun activities for all the family – a perfect way to round off your February half-term.
A Nearly Free 3… (Free for Kids)
Teddy Bear Express at Bure Valley Railway
Until Feb 24, various departures
Aylsham Station, Norwich Road, Aylsham, NR11 6BW
Bear-spotting, quizzes and teddy tombola comprise just a few of the activities in what promises to be a thoroughly fun-filled experience. Adults travel for £14.
Children Go Free Broads Tours
Until Feb 24, 11.30am or 2.00pm
The Bridge, Wroxham, Norwich, NR12 8RX
Take advantage of February’s brightening weather with an active and educational journey across the broads. Kids’ admittance is free with paying adults (£9.50).
Home Tweet Home Family Event
Until Feb 24, 10am to 4pm
Pensthorpe Natural Park, Fakenham, NR21 OLN
Explore Pensthorpe’s nest box trail and learn valuable skills to encourage bird nesting in your own garden. This event is free to Pensthorpe members and children under-three (adults £10.95).