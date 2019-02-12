10 free things to do this February half-term

These are the free events and activities in Norfolk this half-term. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2016

From interactive workshops to family activity days, keep the fun flowing without breaking the bank this February half-term.

Talking Statues Tour

Ongoing, Norwich city centre

Use this half-term as a perfect opportunity to explore Norwich’s rich history with the help of some familiar voices, including Olivia Colman and Stephen Fry. Enter each statue’s unique URL into your phone and begin your self-guided adventure.

The Snow Kingdom Meet and Greet

Feb 19, 11am to 3pm

Castle Mall, Kastle Kids Room

Step through the doorway to Arendelle with storytelling from the Snow Princesses, as well as arts and crafts. Make sure to flaunt your best winter-themed outfit – prizes are available for the best fancy dress costume.

Norwich Cathedral Family Fun Day

Feb 20, 10.30am to 3.30pm

Norwich Cathedral

Experience an assortment of activities surrounding the Cathedral’s intriguing past, following the theme of ‘Step into Stories’. Enjoy free entry for adults and children under-five, with no booking required.

Heritage Holiday Fun: Send Me A Postcard, Drop Me a Line

Feb 20, 2pm to 3pm

The Early Years Children’s Library, The Forum, Bethel St, Norwich, NR2 1BH

Transport yourself deep into the history of postcards with this interactive drop-in workshop perfect for children aged 4-8.

Intu Chapelfield Secret Agent Experience

Feb 20-21, 10am to 4pm

Intu Chapelfield, St Stephens St, Norwich, NR1 3SH

Simply join the Intu Chapelfield Family Club for free (https://intu.co.uk/family-club), and begin your top secret training activities. Workshops are run every 30 minutes; book your slot at the Family Club kiosk.

Assorted Events at Frere Road Community Centre

Feb 19-21, various times

Frere Road Community Centre, Heartsease Estate, Norwich, NR7 9UT

From table-tennis taster sessions to beginners’ knitting and crochet, sample something new this week. Call 07990737733 for more information and to book your place.

Norfolk Makers’ Festival

Until Feb 24

The Forum, Bethel St, Norwich, NR2 1BH

Immerse yourself in creativity and artisanal skill with this free exhibition that celebrates all that is crafty. Dive into talks, demonstrations, workshops and more.

Park Britannia’s Five Days of Free Activities

Feb 18-22, various times

Park Britannia, Waterloo Park, Norwich, NR3 3HX

An array of action-packed workshops await families in Waterloo Park. Enjoy face-painting, circus activities and even interactions with some weird and wonderful creatures. Visit www.cafebritannia.co.uk/free-family-fun for more information.

Wells Maltings Half-Term Events

Until Feb 23, various times

The Maltings, Staithe Street, Wells-next-the-Sea NR23 1AN

Find your rhythm or engage your imagination with free Drumming and Storytelling workshops offered by Wells Maltings this half-term. For further details, see: https://www.wellsmaltings.org.uk/fabulous-february-half-term-activities-and-events/#.

Discover Sunday at the Forum

Feb 24, 2.30pm – 3.45pm

The Early Years Children’s Library, The Forum, Bethel St, Norwich, NR2 1BH

Visit the Forum for an afternoon of fun activities for all the family – a perfect way to round off your February half-term.

A Nearly Free 3… (Free for Kids)

Teddy Bear Express at Bure Valley Railway

Until Feb 24, various departures

Aylsham Station, Norwich Road, Aylsham, NR11 6BW

Bear-spotting, quizzes and teddy tombola comprise just a few of the activities in what promises to be a thoroughly fun-filled experience. Adults travel for £14.

Children Go Free Broads Tours

Until Feb 24, 11.30am or 2.00pm

The Bridge, Wroxham, Norwich, NR12 8RX

Take advantage of February’s brightening weather with an active and educational journey across the broads. Kids’ admittance is free with paying adults (£9.50).

Home Tweet Home Family Event

Until Feb 24, 10am to 4pm

Pensthorpe Natural Park, Fakenham, NR21 OLN

Explore Pensthorpe’s nest box trail and learn valuable skills to encourage bird nesting in your own garden. This event is free to Pensthorpe members and children under-three (adults £10.95).