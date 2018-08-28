Win

Your final chance to win a £10,000 safari holiday of a lifetime with the EDP

Our winner will the chance to get up close and personal with Africa’'s “Big Five” game animals Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Jaco Beukman jacobeukman@gmail.com

Just a few hours remain for Eastern Daily Press readers who want to win the holiday of a lifetime – on a £10,000 safari in South Africa.

A family of four will jet out to stunning South Africa for an 11-day holiday of a lifetime Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto A family of four will jet out to stunning South Africa for an 11-day holiday of a lifetime Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A family of four will be jetting off to Cape Town in September this year – courtesy of the Eastern Daily Press.

The winners of our amazing competition will experience one of the world’s most beautiful cities, some startling exotic scenery – and get up close to some of the giants of the animal kingdom.

But the competition closes on Saturday, January 26 – so make sure you get your copy of the EDP in the morning and enter straight away while there’s still time.

The competition, in association with the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA), owner of Africa Alive! at Kessingland and Banham Zoo, offers the chance for a family of four to jet out to stunning South Africa for an unforgettable 11-day holiday.

Africa Alive. Africa Alive.

Two adults and two children will fly to Cape Town and enjoy nine nights in carefully chosen accommodation around the Cape, followed by two nights in the privately-owned Garden Route Game Lodge, fully escorted by an experienced tour manager.

Along the way, the winners will discover and explore spectacular Cape Town, sandy Indian Ocean shores, the plain of the “Little Karoo” and the rolling grassland home of Africa’s “Big Five” game – lion, leopard, rhino, elephant, and Cape buffalo – before finally taking in some of the world’s finest vineyards.

A single text message could win you and your family this holiday of a lifetime opportunity.

• To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize worth £10,000, answer the following question:

Name the species of rhinoceros which can be seen at Africa Alive!

A) White Rhinoceros

B) Pink Rhinoceros

C) Blue Rhinoceros

Text: ZSEA (space) answer, name and address and send to 89530

20% of all profit will be donated to ZSEA’s conservation work to protect rhinos in the wild.

ZSEA, our chosen competition partner, this year celebrates the 50th anniversary of Africa Alive! The society supports vital conservation work for rhinos in the wild and is actively fundraising for the Save the Rhino International charity.

Keepers and staff last year raised £2,000 on the Three Peaks Challenge, which will go towards a ZSEA target of £25,000 for the charity.

Africa Alive! is set in 100 acres of Suffolk countryside at Kessingland. Centrepiece of the park is the “Plains of Africa”, where visitors can spot key species of African savannah animals, including graceful giraffes and heavyweight rhinos. During the summer, there is the opportunity to get close to these magnificent creatures with the attraction’s Plains of Africa experience, or climb aboard the Safari Roadtrain for a journey around the park.

• Terms & conditions

Texts cost £2 plus standard network rates. Entrants must be 18 or over.

Winners will be selected at random from The Eastern Daily Press and East Anglian Daily Times entries received after the closing date: Midnight

Saturday 26th January 2019. The safari departure date is September 17th 2019 and cannot be moved. Cost of transport to and from the UK

airport are not included. Entries received after the closing date will not be counted but you may still be charged. The promoter’s decision is final.

Employees of Archant and ZSEA Africa Alive! and their immediate families and agents may not enter. If you wish to receive details of any other

products or services from Archant Newspapers or their partners, please text INFO at the end of your message.

For full terms and conditions go to www.edp24.co.uk or www.eadt.co.uk. Usual Archant promotion rules apply. Winners will be selected at

random from all entries. The winners will be contacted by phone or email after the closing date. By submitting your details you automatically

authorise Archant Ltd to contact you regarding this competition. Service Provider: JMedia UK Limited, SW4 7BX. Tel: 0207 720 7130.