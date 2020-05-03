Opinion

Reader Letter: Why are young healthy people using supermarket home delivery?

Our reader has faced problems trying to book delivery slots at the major supermarkets Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Firstly may I put on record our admiration and thanks to all the staff working in our supermarkets and the associated support staff and delivery drivers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woman receiving supermarket home delivery Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Woman receiving supermarket home delivery Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

However our two largest supermarkets are letting down those recognised and recorded by the government as vulnerable through a combination of both age and health problems.

Together with so very many people I have been in contact with the supermarket’s trumpeted support system is failing.

I was notified three weeks ago by Sainsbury’s message, that they had received notification of my vulnerability registration from the government, and I could now go on line (via app or web) and have access to delivery slots.

Despite regular contacts attempting to get this sorted I still get rejected by their site from accessing delivery slots. Communications with them go round in circles and get nowhere.

Turning to Tesco, I have managed one early lockdown delivery — a super driver who was being sent “hither and thither” across the county without any semblance of systematic route planning from the office.

Getting a delivery slot, I have tried at midnight and throughout the day unsuccessfully, with slots apparently booked up for weeks.

Waitrose, albeit a smaller operation with less regular customers, is even worse with slots booked up to July.

READ MORE: ‘We’re glad to be back’ - People pleased to see reopening of town’s market

Forgive me being a bit biased but why are so many younger healthy people apparently insisting on “home delivery” and the alternatives of “click and collect”?

I am so pleased with the kindness and helpfulness of people and the dedication of so very many staff and workers throughout this time.

But apart from waste of money with inaccurate information advertising blurbs, the senior management of our supermarkets from CEO onwards are so inaccessible and apparently disinterested in sorting these problems out.

I hope that the population will remember the support and dedication of the smaller shops and outlets who are so brilliant in helping out in the present crisis, and use them as their supplier of choice in future.

As for our NHS staff and care workers, let us give them the careers and salaries they so wholeheartedly deserve, once we get back to a more normal time.

Barry Furness, Hoveton.