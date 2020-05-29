Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

How YANA offers a helping hand for rural living

PUBLISHED: 19:10 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:10 29 May 2020

Adding to the YANA Army of Mental Health First Aiders in the rural sector. Contact details for those who would like to participate in the next MHFA course in Norfolk or Suffolk do email: johoey@yanahelp.org

Adding to the YANA Army of Mental Health First Aiders in the rural sector. Contact details for those who would like to participate in the next MHFA course in Norfolk or Suffolk do email: johoey@yanahelp.org

Archant

For better rural mental health – YANA help is at hand, here Gina Long MBE talks to Henry Kilvert, YANA’s chair of trustees

Farmers are being typically stoic and getting on with providing food for the nation in this pandemic crisis. Stoicism, like will-power, is an exhaustible resource and cannot be sustained for the long term. All the studies are showing that we may need to prepare for wide-ranging, substantial, and long-term negative psychological impact from the current challenging situation.

YANA (You Are Not Alone) is facing up to this challenge by using their wonderful volunteers, as soon as they are allowed out, to distribute leaflets to every GP surgery, Citizen Advice Bureau, and agricultural businesses across Norfolk and Suffolk. YANA is increasing the number of listeners who man their Helpline so they can cope with the anticipated avalanche in demand. They are focusing on those groups, which their research tells them who are most at risk from taking their own lives, notably agricultural workers and forest workers.

Henry Kilvert, chair of YANA trustees said, “We’ve all come a long way. Now - as we see and hear in broadcast media, online and in conversation – there is a lot more being said about mental health issues. However, it is what we do to help people struggling with depression, anxiety, or suicidal thoughts that matters so much.

“This is where YANA comes in. Our mission is simple: rural mental health support. We started in Norfolk, spread to Suffolk and Worcestershire, and have grown to become a major influence in providing exactly the mental health support needed by rural communities.

“We want to spread awareness of our resources. We want the YANA story to permeate the countryside, whether that is our farm-scape, your office space, or the cab doors and tailgates of the farm-related vehicles that ply our rural roads.”

You may also want to watch:

YANA provides confidential support and counselling for people. A call to their helpline on 0300 323 0400 can result in fast track access to free counselling sessions. These are provided by their trained counsellors who understand rural life and the pressures of working in farming and countryside businesses.

YANA builds an understanding of mental health. They provide support and confidence to start the conversations so that sufferers can find the help they need. They have collaborated on a Suicide Prevention campaign, producing a handy reference guide - the YANA “Seven Tractor Facts to Save a Life”. It punches above its weight with clear guidance on how to help in a mental health crisis.

YANA invests in Mental Health First Aid training. To date, they have trained more than 80 people. The groups have included farmers and farm staff, grain merchants and land agents, representatives from YFC, NFU, CLA, RABI, Norfolk and Suffolk Police, IAgSA, and rural churches. During two days of tuition, every participant learns the skills to use in the workplace, in families and with friends when signs show mental health problems.

Henry adds, “We need crucial help spreading the word. All of YANA’s work is funded by generous donations. We have had fundraisers run, cycle, swim, walk, drive, play cricket, raffle, bake and simply give a shake a bucket. All this effort ensures that YANA is here for you - whether you need help yourself or want to help a colleague, friend, or family member you are concerned about.

“Helping with mental wellness is straightforward. We invite you to: Know the signs of depression and mental crisis Spread the word of what YANA is, and provides Ask us if you want copies of our leaflets, suicide prevention cards, or the directory we publish of rural support groups nationwide. Consider getting Mental Health First Aid training

None of us need fear starting conversations about mental health. Everyone should have access to the help needed. We all need to be part of providing support and signposting appropriate help to those in need.”

You Are Not Alone with YANA by your side. For more information, please visit the YANA website www.yanahelp.org or call their helpline on 0300 323 0400

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Armed police called to Norwich estate

Picture: Submitted

More schools shun June 1 for planned reopenings

Admirals Academy in Thetford will not reopen to priority year pupils until June 8 at the earliest. Picture: Ian Burt

Beccles-based The Bill actor Tony Scannell dies aged 74

Tony Scannell directing play rehearsals at Bungay Community Centre. PHOTO: Bill Darnell

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farm worker died after losing control of his car on icy road

The crash happened on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Three further coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Norfolk Police have fined more than 350 people for breaching lockdown rules

PC Tash Snelling during her patrol of Eaton Park yesterday (Good Friday) as the police make sure the public are social distancing properly over the Easter period, during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This former RAF officer’s house is for sale in Norfolk – and there’s something surprising in the garden

This former RAF officer's house in Watton is on the market at a guide price of £475,000-£500,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Women in their 60s verbally abused in Hunstanton

Police are appealing for witnesses after two women in their 60s verbally abused in Westgate in Hunstanton.
Drive 24