Yamaha fans in for a treat at Snetterton

Yamaha Motor UK is preparing something special for the sixth round of the 2019 Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Snetterton, July 19-21 2019.

Yamaha Motor UK will boast a significant presence with a Yamaha Village in the heart of the Bennetts BSB paddock, showcasing both the current range and a collection of YZF-R1 machinery from across the years, starting with the iconic 1998 model. One bike from each generation of YZF-R1 will be on display.

A replica of the McAMS Yamaha British Superbike YZF-R1 will take pride of place on the stand, while riders Tarran Mackenzie, Jason O'Halloran and Matt Truelove will make a number of appearances for autograph and selfie opportunities.

Snetterton is set to be a huge weekend for Yamaha with exciting news on the way over the next few days. Further never-seen-before additions to Yamaha's Snetterton activity will be revealed ahead of the weekend.

