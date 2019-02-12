Win a garden bench worth more than £200, an eletric mower or £50 of vouchers

Welcome to the Enjoy Gardening More community where you’ll find amazing garden deals every day.

Here at Archant we’ve just launched our brilliant new initiative for all you green-fingered readers.

Enjoy Gardening More is our platform for fantastic, expert gardening advice and offers. Every single day in our papers you’ll find huge savings on selected seeds, plants and garden tools.

And if you join Enjoy Gardening More online and sign up to our Facebook page there are even more benefits to be reaped.

In celebration of the launch, we’re offering a whopping £500 in garden-related prizes. These include the elegant ‘Emily’ bench, a Flymo HoverVac, and five £50 gardening vouchers.

Entering the prize draw couldn’t be easier. Simply send us an email and you will automatically be entered into the prize draw. It’s as simple as that!

The terms and conditions of the competition are as follows:

1. Entry into the prize draw is deemed full and unconditional acceptance of these terms and conditions.

2. In order to enter the prize draw, entrants must enter a valid email address and by doing so are agreeing to receive regular email communications from Enjoy Gardening More. Should entrants no longer wish to receive emails, they may unsubscribe from the newsletter/mailing at any time.

3. The closing date is 31/03/19.

4. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and be a resident of the UK to enter this competition.

5. The entry instructions form part of the rules. By entering, you agree to accept and be bound by the rules.

6. Prize is for 1 x Emily Bench, 1 x Flymo Hover Vac and 5 x £50 garden vouchers.

7. Prize is non-refundable and non-transferable, and no cash alternative will be offered.

8. The prize draw is not open to employees associated with Enjoy Gardening More, and their Associated companies or their families.

9. The winners will be randomly selected from all valid entries and will be formally notified (by email) within 7 days of the closing date.

10. The main winners of the prize must respond within 14 days of being notified to claim their prize.

11. If the prize is not claimed within 21 days of the prize winner being notified it will not be redrawn.

12. Enjoy Gardening More’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

13. Prize winners may be required to take part in or co-operate with publicity via social media.

14. Use of false name or addresses, for example, a name by which the entrant is not usually known, will disqualify them from receiving any prize.

15. Entrants may only enter this competition once

16. These rules are governed by English law.

17. The promoter of the prize draw is: Enjoy Gardening More, a trading name of Archant Community Media Ltd, Registered Company Address: Prospect House, Rouen Road, Norwich NR1 1RE. The prize provider reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend this competition should causes beyond its control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness or proper conduct of the prize