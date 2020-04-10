Win a family ticket to ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure with our creative competition

Do you know an arty youngster who likes a challenge?

We’re teaming up with Norfolk family favourite ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure to give you just the thing.

The family-owned park, based in Lenwade, has put together an activity book packed with puzzles, colouring in challenges, and creative tasks to keep dino-mad children happy during time at home.

And we’re going to be sharing some of those challenges with you - and giving you the chance to win prizes along the way.

To take part, print off the mask template, colour it in with your best design, and send it back to us.

To enter, send a picture or a scan of your design to EDPphotos@archant.co.uk by Wednesday, April 15.

We’ll pick a winner, who will receive a pass to ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure for a family of four to be redeemable when the park reopens.

Look out for a fresh challenge every Friday - and good luck!