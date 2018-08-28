It’s a classic! Your chance to win a luxury villa holiday in Ibiza

The private pool at the San Miguel Ibiza House Picture: JORDI GOMEZ JORDI GOMEZ

Buy your tickets to Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate before February 28 and be in with a chance to win a dream holiday.

A lucky couple are going to win a luxury villa break in Ibiza, courtesy of Classic Ibiza organiser Revival Productions, which has announced a long-term sponsorship deal with the iconic Spanish beer brand, San Miguel.

To kick off the association, concert-goers who buy their tickets to Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate before February 28 (for the concert on Friday, August 9) will have the chance to win a luxury break for two at the secluded San Miguel Ibiza House – complete with private pool.

Everyone who has already bought tickets will also be able to enter the competition. The winner will be drawn at random and announced on March 4.

Archant, publisher of the Eastern Daily Press and North Norfolk News, is a media partner.

The winners will stay in San Miguel’s luxurious villa in Ibiza. The experience includes:

• Return flights to Ibiza from the UK.

The San Miguel Ibiza House where two lucky winners will spend two nights in luxury Picture: JORDI GOMEZ The San Miguel Ibiza House where two lucky winners will spend two nights in luxury Picture: JORDI GOMEZ

• Transfers to and from Ibiza airport to the villa, with its own staff who will be on hand during the stay.

• Lunch at an iconic Ibiza beach club and a trip on a private yacht to witness the hidden gems of the White Isle.

• A premium dinner experience followed by an authentic Ibiza party experience.

• A cookery masterclass at the San Miguel Ibiza House.

The winners will also be able to get to know more about the heritage and brewing process of San Miguel beer, as the villa features its own bar, the San Miguel Tap Station.

Classic Ibiza sees the Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and a host of critically acclaimed vocalists perform some of dance music’s most iconic tracks.

The live show starts with a chill-out set where people can enjoy their picnics and a drink, or dance along as the sun fades.

DJ Goldierocks then turns things up in the interval, getting the crowd in the mood before the orchestra and vocalists return to the stage to ensure a vibrant atmosphere to the summer evening.

One classic dance track follows another, as the grounds of Blickling morph into a magical, alfresco celebration, with accompanying lasers.

Concert-goers can bring their own food and drink, or take advantage of numerous stalls selling high-quality street food and refreshments in a safe and family-friendly environment. Car-parking is free (for coaches and cars).

For full details of the competition, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk/san-miguel