Win a family ticket to ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure with our creative competition
Do you know an arty youngster who likes a challenge?
We’re teaming up with Norfolk family favourite ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure to give you just the thing.
The family-owned park, based in Lenwade, has put together an activity book packed with puzzles, colouring-in challenges and creative tasks to keep dino-mad children happy during time at home.
And we’re going to be sharing some of those challenges with you – and giving you the chance to win prizes along the way.
To take part, simply cut out the T-Rex, colour it in with your best design, and send it back to us.
To enter, send a picture or a scan of your design to EDPphotos@archant.co.uk by Wednesday, April 29.
We’ll pick a winner, who will receive a pass to ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure for a family of four to be redeemable when the park reopens.
The EDP and ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure will then share the winning design in next week’s newspaper and on social media.
Look out for a fresh challenge every Friday – and good luck!
xxx Activity Week 3 as PDF
Click here to download
Requires Adobe Acrobat or similar.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.