Win a family ticket to ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure with our creative competition

Do you know an arty youngster who likes a challenge?

We’re teaming up with Norfolk family favourite ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure to give you just the thing.

The family-owned park, based in Lenwade, has put together an activity book packed with puzzles, colouring-in challenges and creative tasks to keep dino-mad children happy during time at home.

And we’re going to be sharing some of those challenges with you – and giving you the chance to win prizes along the way.

To take part, simply cut out the T-Rex, colour it in with your best design, and send it back to us.

This week's winner is Evie Read, with her brilliant dinosaur footprint design for the NHS! Her design is for a respiratory ward which cares for Covid-19 patients, where her mum works. Picture: Cheryl Hardy This week's winner is Evie Read, with her brilliant dinosaur footprint design for the NHS! Her design is for a respiratory ward which cares for Covid-19 patients, where her mum works. Picture: Cheryl Hardy

To enter, send a picture or a scan of your design to EDPphotos@archant.co.uk by Wednesday, April 29.

We’ll pick a winner, who will receive a pass to ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure for a family of four to be redeemable when the park reopens.

The EDP and ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure will then share the winning design in next week’s newspaper and on social media.

Look out for a fresh challenge every Friday – and good luck!

This week's activity is a colouring one. Entries close on the 29th April and the winner will be announced on the 1st of May. Picture: ROARR! This week's activity is a colouring one. Entries close on the 29th April and the winner will be announced on the 1st of May. Picture: ROARR!

xxx Activity Week 3 as PDF Click here to download

Requires Adobe Acrobat or similar.

