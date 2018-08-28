Win a £10,000 safari holiday of a lifetime with the EDP

You and your family could wion the holiday of a lifetime in our new competition. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto adogslifephoto

Make sure you get your copy of the EDP tomorrow – and you could be jetting off on a £10,000 safari to South Africa in September this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Africa Alive! logo Africa Alive! logo

The winners will experience one of the world’s most beautiful cities, some startling exotic scenery – and get up close to some of the giants of the animal kingdom.

The competition, in association with the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA), owner of Africa Alive! at Kessingland and Banham Zoo, will see a family of four jet out to stunning South Africa for an 11-day holiday of a lifetime.

Two adults and two children will fly to Cape Town and enjoy nine nights in carefully chosen accommodation followed by two nights in the privately-owned Garden Route Game Lodge, fully escorted by an experienced tour manager.

Along the way, the winners will discover and explore spectacular Cape Town, sandy Indian Ocean shores, the plain of the “Little Karoo” and the rolling grassland home of Africa’s “Big Five” game – lion, leopard, rhino, elephant, and Cape buffalo – before finally taking in some of the world’s finest vineyards.

Tomorrow we launch this amazing competition – and a single text message could buy you and your family this holiday of a lifetime opportunity. The competition will run in the paper over the next three weeks, closing on January 26, and online.

ZSEA, our chosen competition partner, this year celebrates the 50th anniversary of Africa Alive! The society supports vital conservation work for rhinos in the wild and is actively fundraising for the Save the Rhino International charity.

Keepers and staff last year raised £2,000 on the Three Peaks Challenge, which will go towards a ZSEA target of £25,000 for the charity.

Africa Alive! is set in 100 acres of Suffolk countryside at Kessingland. Centrepiece of the park is the “Plains of Africa”, where visitors can spot key species of African savannah animals, including graceful giraffes and heavyweight rhinos. During the summer, there is the opportunity to get close to these magnificent creatures with the attraction’s Plains of Africa experience, or climb aboard the Safari Roadtrain for a journey around the park.