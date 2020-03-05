Search

Norfolk vodka named one of the best in the world - and you can get a free sample!

PUBLISHED: 20:09 05 March 2020

Wild Knight vodka Picture: Wild Knight

Producers of the spirit are giving away miniature bottles until early April.

Steph and Matt Brown of Founding Drinks are celebrating, following the announcement that their Norfolk vodka Wild Knight has been awarded Gold in The Best British Varietal category of The World Vodka Awards 2020.

The couple, who also produce Bodicea gin, Nelson's Gold caramelised vodka and Espresso Martini with their head distiller, say they are over the moon to have collected another prize for their smooth spirit, which is made with East Anglian barley. So much so, they're giving away a free Wild Knight miniature with every online order made between now and April 11.

Matt says: "We are delighted to have achieved such prestigious awards. To receive Gold in The World Vodka Awards is an enviable accolade and one we very much value."

Veronika Karlova, chair of judges for this year's World Vodka Awards said: ""Year-on-year we see a growth in World Vodka Award entries, which only confirms an increasing popularity of the vodka category not just within the drinks industry but also the general public. Every year brings a new exciting flavour or ingredient. It is not only about neutrality anymore, it is about character and the art of distilling. Did someone say that "all vodkas taste the same?" I dare to challenge that statement and this year's winners definitely prove it."

You can find Wild Knight in leading independent food and drink retailers in Norfolk and behind lots of the county's bars.

