Why would a vegan want to eat a burger from KFC?

KFC's vegan 'chicken' burger which includes a Quorn fillet coated in the KFC original recipe herbs and spices Credit: KFC/PA Wire

Fast food giant KFC has made a big statement to start 2020 with a vegan 'chicken' burger, but surely the majority of those following a plant-based diet wouldn't want to fund somewhere where the rest of the menu is meat?

KFC has launched a vegan burger for 2020 Picture: PA Archive/PA Images KFC has launched a vegan burger for 2020 Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Whilst there are people who simply don't like meat or dairy, who no doubt will welcome the new product, for most their decision to be vegan rather than vegetarian is based on environmental and ethical reasons.

It seems odd to me that people are going wild for it on social media, forgetting the millions of chickens that get turned into drumsticks and popcorn pieces every year by KFC.

I say this as a meat eater myself, who also enjoys vegetarian and vegan food, and although I absolutely think everyone should be able to enjoy takeaways no matter what their dietary requirements, vegans now queuing up to eat at KFC and plastering their excitement all over Twitter need to still remember that they are funding a chicken shop.

It just seems like a massive contradiction and I don't get why you would go to Kentucky Fried Chicken, a place dedicated to meat, for a vegan burger with your money ensuring Bargain Buckets are around for years to come.

Greggs has launched a vegan steak bake Credit: Autumn Lewis Greggs has launched a vegan steak bake Credit: Autumn Lewis

It isn't just KFC launching on the vegan bandwagon this January, with Pizza Hut's meat-free pepperphoni, McDonald's veggie dippers, Costa's vegan ham and cheese toastie and Greggs' vegan steak bake, the second product from the bakery giant after their vegan sausage roll launched in 2019.

It also seems strange of them to include ham, sausage and steak in the product name to attract vegans, for the most part who don't agree with the killing of animals for our consumption, as surely it doesn't seem very appealing.

Also, no matter what seasoning or flavourings you put on quorn or mycoprotein, used in the fake steak bake, it is a completely different ingredient so why call it the same thing?

Instead, why not support your local and independent cafes and restaurants who have been offering vegan options long before it was the 'cool' thing to do and in Norwich, for example, you are spoilt for choice with places like Moorish Falafel who do all plant-based burgers, included jackfruit and falafel, and Tofurei's doughnuts.

Whilst I think the vegan 'chicken' burger will probably do quite well in Veganuary, as thousands ditch meat for a month for a new year's resolution, I can't imagine it lasting once the novelty wears off.