We’re always here for you… now please help support our journalism

PUBLISHED: 10:50 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 22 April 2020

150 years of the EDP. Pictured: Front page - Foot and Mouth

Editor David Powles on our efforts to ask you to continue to support the work we do.

1953 FLOODS GORLESTON 1ST DAY DATED 1953 PLATE P00601953 FLOODS GORLESTON 1ST DAY DATED 1953 PLATE P0060

Since 1870, the Eastern Daily Press has been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever before, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of our region.

SPORT / FOOTBALL JEREMY GOSS NCFC NORWICH ncfc v Bayern munich C0943 1993SPORT / FOOTBALL JEREMY GOSS NCFC NORWICH ncfc v Bayern munich C0943 1993

We were there in 2001 when foot-and-mouth closed down East Anglia’s countryside and devastated our rural communities.

We were there when Norwich City famously conquered Bayern Munich in 1993. THAT iconic Jeremy Goss photo in the Olympic Stadium was captured by our photographer and is now recognised the world over.

We led the coverage of the tragic 1953 floods, in which 307 people died on the east coast, including many in our towns and villages. When large floods returned in 2013 we raised thousands to help our communities recover.

We have kept you entertained with arts and culture – no more so than when The Beatles played at the Norwich Grosvenor Rooms in the 1960s.

And we continue to celebrate our local heroes, from the part-time runner raising thousands for their local charity to the community-minded school doing their bit for others.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our region, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

David Powles, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

