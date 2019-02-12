Not all new homes need to look the same

Contemporary housing design doesn't have to mean more of the same, says Edward Parker. Picture: Getty Images ©Ian Dyball

There might be fewer and fewer small housebuilders on the market today, but this doesn’t mean that all new homes need to look the same says Edward Parker.

Today, fewer homes are built by smaller housebuilders, In fact, since 1988, the number of developers building fewer than 100 new homes each year has fallen by 80pc and over the same period, SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) have gone from building more than 40pc of all new homes to just 13pc.

This means that the remaining 87pc of new homes are built by a small number of large companies, often on bigger developments, which can result in reduced choice and diversity for the customer – both in terms of site and design. SMEs have greater flexibility in offering buyers a range of different house styles on a development which can make for a more varied and attractive end product.

At Bennett Homes we know that our customers appreciate homes that stand out from the crowd. This spring we are launching our new Milestones development at Bixley in Norfolk where we will be building completely different styles of properties from our homes to date. We have decided to create unique contemporary homes using modern materials that will deliver not only longevity and sustainable credentials but also a fresh approach to what is currently on the market.

The 60 high-specification two, three and four-bedroom homes all incorporate a range of striking features, including zinc-style pantile roofs, aluminium windows and natural cedar cladding.

A further differentiating factor is that buyers can choose from two or three storey homes, with several styles featuring bedrooms and bathrooms spread over the top two floors. Each one has an enclosed rear garden and ample parking while a public open space and play area give a spacious feel to the development.

Creating such contemporary designs is an exciting step for us – but our commitment to quality and traditional craftsmanship, backed up by first-class customer service remain the same. We genuinely want our buyers to feel looked after, from the very first contact with us through to moving-in day and beyond.

So please come along to our Milestones development and see for yourself that new homes don’t always have to follow the same formula, but can be inspirational designs which are ideal for contemporary living. To find out more, visit our website. This column is sponsored by Bennett Homes.