Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Ad Feature

Not all new homes need to look the same

PUBLISHED: 14:29 01 March 2019

Edward Parker

Contemporary housing design doesn't have to mean more of the same, says Edward Parker. Picture: Getty Images

Contemporary housing design doesn't have to mean more of the same, says Edward Parker. Picture: Getty Images

©Ian Dyball

There might be fewer and fewer small housebuilders on the market today, but this doesn’t mean that all new homes need to look the same says Edward Parker.

Today, fewer homes are built by smaller housebuilders, In fact, since 1988, the number of developers building fewer than 100 new homes each year has fallen by 80pc and over the same period, SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) have gone from building more than 40pc of all new homes to just 13pc.

This means that the remaining 87pc of new homes are built by a small number of large companies, often on bigger developments, which can result in reduced choice and diversity for the customer – both in terms of site and design. SMEs have greater flexibility in offering buyers a range of different house styles on a development which can make for a more varied and attractive end product.

At Bennett Homes we know that our customers appreciate homes that stand out from the crowd. This spring we are launching our new Milestones development at Bixley in Norfolk where we will be building completely different styles of properties from our homes to date. We have decided to create unique contemporary homes using modern materials that will deliver not only longevity and sustainable credentials but also a fresh approach to what is currently on the market.

The 60 high-specification two, three and four-bedroom homes all incorporate a range of striking features, including zinc-style pantile roofs, aluminium windows and natural cedar cladding.

A further differentiating factor is that buyers can choose from two or three storey homes, with several styles featuring bedrooms and bathrooms spread over the top two floors. Each one has an enclosed rear garden and ample parking while a public open space and play area give a spacious feel to the development.

Creating such contemporary designs is an exciting step for us – but our commitment to quality and traditional craftsmanship, backed up by first-class customer service remain the same. We genuinely want our buyers to feel looked after, from the very first contact with us through to moving-in day and beyond.

So please come along to our Milestones development and see for yourself that new homes don’t always have to follow the same formula, but can be inspirational designs which are ideal for contemporary living. To find out more, visit our website.  This column is sponsored by Bennett Homes.

Most Read

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Store in Norwich’s Royal Arcade announces it is to close

Shopping in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Berrys and Grey. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries lead the chase for Tottenham ace

Norwich City have been linked with a Tottenham youngster Maxwell Statham Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

TEAM NEWS: Todd Cantwell ruled out for Millwall clash

Todd Cantwell is out of the trip to Millwall with a quad injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Heartbroken”: Berrys and Grey owner discusses store closure

Berrys & Grey will close in March. Photo by Emily Revell

Chemical incident confirmed at Norfolk chocolate factory

Fire-fighters were called to a chemical incident at the Kinnerton factory in Fakenham, which makes chocolates. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists