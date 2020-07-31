Michelle is a charity fundraising star

Michelle Anastasiadis, Owner of Elle & Tyne Events. Picture: Eleanor Skan Eleanor Skan Photography

We meet fundraiser Michelle Anastasiadis, founder and owner of Elle & Tyne Events, whose charity dinners and tournaments attract a host of stars from the world of sport.

Michelle with Teddy Sheringham and her dad, Alan Brazil. Picture: Eleanor Skan Michelle with Teddy Sheringham and her dad, Alan Brazil. Picture: Eleanor Skan

Michelle Anastasiadis, founder and owner of Elle & Tyne Events, spent 10 years in corporate entertainment and hospitality and started her own company two years ago. Her star-studded golf tournaments and sporting dinners are hosted by her father, ex-footballer Alan Brazil, and other sports personalities. Charity star Michelle raises funds for many small charities, especially in East Anglia. She describes herself as a ‘professional multi-tasker’ mother to three young daughters. She talks to Gina Long MBE.

What is your connection to East Anglia?

That saying ‘There’s no place like home’ is very true. It’s how I feel about East Anglia. Although I moved to London in my early 20s, I always felt a pull to Suffolk. I was born and raised here, now my children will grow up here.

What is your East Anglian Heaven?

I love visiting the Wool Towns, [they have] so much character. Spotting the Red Kites, the Muntjac and badgers in the country lanes. What’s not to love about the delicious fish and chips at the seaside towns throughout the region? Feeding the ducks and having picnics in Dedham and Flatford. It’s simply the best.

And what is your East Anglian Hell?

Queuing to go under the bridge at Manningtree train station during rush hour. Nightmare!

What’s your favourite East Anglian restaurant?

The Marquis in Upper Layham. Watching the chefs pop outside at the Boot in Freston to pick their herbs and veg always makes me smile.

What’s your favourite way to spend an East Anglian evening?

At my parents’ house watching the kids play in the pool, with the sun setting over the Brett Valley, sipping on something cold.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

A family trip to Holkham Hall in Norfolk has been etched in my memory. The house and grounds are spectacular. They also have great events there too.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

Thankfully it’s something you can do in many places throughout the region – picking strawberries every summer with my girls. They eat more than they can carry!

What your specialist Mastermind subject?

It used to be films in general, however, now it’s specifically Disney films, with three little girls at home!

What is always in your fridge?

Hummus, my husband Dino is half Greek.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

When you don’t know where to start, just dive in anywhere and the rest will become clear.

What’s your favourite film?

The Departed or Snatch.

What was your first job?

I was an extra for a few pop videos while working in a bar. I met some hilarious characters and had a lot of fun.

What is your most treasured possession?

My wedding ring.

Who do you admire most?

My wonderful Mum and Dad. They still bring out the best of each other.

What is your biggest indulgence?

No matter what health kick I’m on, there’s always room in my life for chocolate.

What do you like about yourself most?

I like to help lend a hand or a shoulder to my family and friends.

What’s your worst character trait?

I have been known to over worry.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

The Greek Boutique Villas, Paros, Greece. The Villas belong to my father in law and it has the most peaceful, beautiful views of the Aegean Sea.

Best day of your life?

In Ko Lanta, Thailand when my husband Dino proposed, getting down on one knee. I told him to get up and tried to help him, I thought that he’d fallen over.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

An Alpine buffet breakfast where you can have cake, croissants, salami and scrambled eggs on the same plate and it’s considered acceptable.

What’s your favourite tipple?

Perrier-Jouët, when I’m lucky enough to be served it.

What’s your hidden talent?

I can crochet pretty well and once skied for Team GB.

When were you most embarrassed?

When I told a room full of men to ‘check their holes’ before a major golf tournament. I meant hole number before the shotgun start….

What’s your earliest memory?

On my Dad’s shoulders feeding someone’s horse at the bottom of our garden.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Something happy, maybe What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong.

Tell us something people don’t know about you...

That my business Elle & Tyne Events is just me and that in the two years I’ve been trading I’ve donated £23K to small charities.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

Recently my daughter asked why my tummy sticks out. I try not to remember the awful things that people can say to each other, life is too short.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else.

Well I’m very lucky that my family live around here, so that’s a huge benefit, however, it has everything that I need in my life.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

On September 17, I will be organising the Alan Brazil and Friends Charity Golf Classic at Centurion Golf Club. I currently have three teams left. Sports personalities taking part include Harry and Jamie Redknapp, Teddy Sheringham, Ally McCoist, Ray Parlour and Jamie O’Hara among others. Sponsored by Terrace Cult and Ballers Champagne, all funds raised are going to Geewizz Charity, to help buy equipment for the Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy’s new playground. If you would to book one of the three teams available, playing with the celebrities, please get in touch with Michelle: michelle@elleandtyneevents.co.uk

Full details about other events and the annual Christmas Sporting Dinners can be found at www.elleandtyneevents.co.uk

Are you doing something special during Covid-19 times? Email gina@hallfarmfornham.com or follow Twitter: @geewizzgee1 Instagram: ginalongmbe