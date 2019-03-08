Opinion

Why I'm finding it hard to stomach any more of 'Boris the bottler'

Columnist Rachel Moore says Boris Johnson needs to stand up and tell the nation his plans for if he becomes PM - and he must stop hiding behind an image he has created for himself

Keeping this page Boris-free was always a declared policy.

There's too much more to talk about that directly affects the lives of real people to devote column inches to a man who probably has no clue about the price of a loaf of bread and treats his job like one big game played by his rules only.

But now it looks like this game will lead him to Number 10, he's still refusing to play by any rules other than his own and his attitude to the electorate smacks of disrespect with a capital D.

Ducking the fundamental questions people he will represent want to know, refusing to confirm if he will go head-to-head with his rival for the Tory crown and doing exactly what he wants to do when he wants to do it tells us far more about the man than any interview that he manipulates.

Judge a man on his behaviour and how he treats people.

Even his name has become part of his manufactured persona. His family call him Al because his name is Alexander. Alexander Boris de Pfefel Johnson.

Al clearly didn't suit the persona he wanted to build.

It's not uncommon to use a different name. However, in Boris' case, it feels like another part of his game. What's real?

There's a hideous stench of entitlement with zilch responsibility as this sorry saga unfolds.

He continues to demonstrate he can do and say whatever he wants and her away with it because he is Boris.

Refusing to confirm how many children he has, hiding from scrutiny and swerving talk of that row by stage-managed lovey-dovey photos with his girlfriend shows he believes people will vote for him regardless.

If you don't want people asking questions about your own life, don't become a politician, and don't be presumptuous enough to believe you have a right to win your chosen prize, whatever your behaviour and treatment of others, because you are Boris.

Jeremy Hunt labelled him Boris the Bottler this week.

And add rude to his list of qualities. Refusing to confirm an engagement (the Sky head-to-head) is as rude as not turning up.

He seems to believe he is above the expected conduct of everyone else.

The longer this dreadful leadership contest goes on, the more Johnson is exposed.

In his interview with the BBC this week, he appeared nervous that, for once, he might be losing control of the game and he might actually win the prize he never believed would happen and become PM because he had been so disconnected with how real people think.

That he will be representing the population, be a serious negotiator at the most important times of our lifetimes, is a responsibility he never believed would be his. He under - or over - estimated the British people.

Even his own party seem to be losing patience, especially those with the chequebooks to fire the Tory engine.

The party's second largest donor, taxi tycoon John Griffin, is asking questions about his morality after that row. He has given £4m to the Tories in the last six year.

He makes a great point about Johnson's constant dodging of revealing exactly how many children he has.

Let's remember, he wants to be PRIME MINISTER but won't say how many children he has fathered?

He has four children with his second wife, another with another woman and there's speculation about others about which Johnson has refused to make any comment.

Griffin says that each child needs his love and attention. "He may very well be the best father ever, but he needs to tell us about it. It is a fair question."

Ah. Yes, fairness. Another quality which seems to have been overlooked by the Tory faithful who have, according to many, been waiting to crown the flaxen-headed old Etonian and Bullingdon Club member since 2016.

Another donor said "We are a laughing stock."

If the rich are willing to pull the money if he continues to act so shifty and shady, the party that has been baying for his lead might realise they are soon to be left high and dry when the cash pipeline is switched off because Boris has gone too far, or not far enough.

Tolerance and patience only last so long when funding is at stake.

To continue like this is wholly disrespectful when only openness and transparency will do at a time like thhis.

This isn't a society or club where the chairman is getting too big for his boots and making a bit of an arse of himself.

How can he expect to be trusted if he continues to be so slippery?

If he truly believes he is above accepted rules of conduct by everyone else and can ride roughshod over the people he believes will support him come what may, then heaven help us for the future.

How people behave is as big an indicator - if not bigger - of the kind of leader they will be as their stated policies.

And we need to remember, this is not all about Brexit. This is about keeping the nation's services running.

Without the most basic manners and courtesy to stand up to scrutiny and face the music, that surely tells us everything about the mettle of the man.

It seemed impossible to imagine a situation when Jeremy Hunt appeared a preferable choice, but a week is a long time in politics.