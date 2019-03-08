Search

Reader letter: What does the £10 charge at Norwich Airport go towards?

PUBLISHED: 14:38 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 02 September 2019

File photo of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

File photo of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This reader wants to know where the money from the £10 development fee goes at Norwich Airport.

Recently, the boarding charge at Norwich Airport has again been in the news. As a traveller from there for the past 15 years, I have attempted to get information on where the money goes. I have written to two MPs for Norfolk; getting no response.

A friend of mine was told by someone at the airport that the runway had been upgraded — I would have thought that such expense would be covered by landing fees, etc.

To me, the worst aspect of the situation is that virtually nothing has been done to improve the lot of the passengers; who after all, are essential to the existence of the airport.

Surely a minor portion of the money raised could be spent on providing shelter for disembarking passengers?

Up to now up to 300 passengers are made to stand, as I have done, in driving rain, for over 30 minutes. The owners and administrators of Norwich Airport should be ashamed.

