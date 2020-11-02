OPINION: Why did William not tell us he had Covid?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with staff at the QEH in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

As it emerges that the Duke of Cambridge has battled coronavirus at his Norfolk home, Chris Bishop asks was he right to keep his Covid fight a secret?

The Duke of Cambridge speaks to owners Paul and Teresa Brandon during a visit to Smiths the Bakers, in the High Street in King's Lynn, Norfolk. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Aaron Chown The Duke of Cambridge speaks to owners Paul and Teresa Brandon during a visit to Smiths the Bakers, in the High Street in King's Lynn, Norfolk. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Aaron Chown

Prince William, the Duchess of Cambrdge, and their family have more than done their bit to buoy us up through the pandemic.

Isolating at their Norfolk home, they have clapped for carers, helped with food deliveries, helped promote our hard-hit businesses and even extolled the benefits of gardening when it comes to our wellbeing.

So why has it taken more than six months for the news to break that the prince had battled coronavirus?

The Duchess of Cambridge talks to Martin and Jennie Turner, owners of the Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk, during her first public engagement since lockdown. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Aaron Chown The Duchess of Cambridge talks to Martin and Jennie Turner, owners of the Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk, during her first public engagement since lockdown. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Aaron Chown

It seems all the more bizarre in the light that Prince Charles - the duke’s father and heir to the throne - revealed he had contracted Covid-19 shortly after going down with the virus.

At 71, the Queen’s oldest son was in the higher-risk category when he became infected in March. He later said he had “got away with it quite lightly”, after he came out of isolation after being given the all-clear.

Prince William reportedly said he did not wish to cause alarm when he realised he had become infected the following month.

According to The Sun, William said he did not tell anyone about his positive test result because “there were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone” and he was “determined it should be business as usual”.

Prince William at The Rose & Crown in Snettisham. Picture: Andrew Waddison/AW PR Prince William at The Rose & Crown in Snettisham. Picture: Andrew Waddison/AW PR

Kensington Palace declined to comment but did not deny the report.

Prince William went into isolation at Anmer Hall, carrying out engagements via telephone and video call, at a time when he was reportedly “rocked” by the disease and struggling to breathe at times.

Prime minister Boris Johnson was being treated in intensive care in a London hospital in April after contracting coronavirus, later saying doctors had saved his life.

With the future king and prime minister going down with Covid and the death toll rising, you might see why the duke might want to put on a brave face - like his great grandfather and grandmother, who stayed in London as the bombs were falling.

Perhaps Prince William realised what we needed was a shred of hope to cling to as the days darkened during the first outbreak.