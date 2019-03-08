7 places to pick your own Christmas tree in Norfolk

Choosing and buying a real Christmas tree is a fun family tradition. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

It will soon be time to deck the halls. And a real Christmas tree makes a beautiful centrepiece for the festive celebrations. Here are seven places to find your perfect tree in Norfolk and Waveney.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You can pick your own Christmas tree at farms around Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/ iStockphoto You can pick your own Christmas tree at farms around Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/ iStockphoto

1. Manor Farm Christmas Trees

Opening times: Weekends in December, 10am-4pm

Address: Manor Farm, Vicarage Road, Great Hockham, near Thetford, IP23 1PE

Manor Farm is a small family business near Thetford which grows Norway Spruce, Blue Spruce and Nordmann Firs, which are known for their low needle drop.

Once the tree is decorated the festivities can officially begin. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Once the tree is decorated the festivities can officially begin. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The fresher the tree the better, which is why at Manor Farm the trees are cut daily.

Manor Farm is open at weekends during December, but if you need your tree on a weekday, call 01953 498204.

manor-farmchristmas.co.uk

2. Wrentham Christmas Trees

Opening times: Open from Saturday, November 23. Monday to Sunday: 8am to 5.30pm, Christmas Eve: 8am to 2pm

Address: Field Farm, Wrentham, Beccles, NR34 7NB

Choose from freshly-lifted trees or explore the farmyard to find your ideal Christmas tree. This family-run business was established 40 years ago, and now stocks a range of beautiful trees in all different shapes and sizes, including Norway Spruce, Nordmann Fir and, new for this year Serbian Firs, which are slim, compact trees ideal for smaller spaces. For those who cannot reach the main site, the family will also be selling trees in Morrisons Pakefield and Morrisons Beccles from December 3-15.

wrenthamchristmastrees.com

3. Elveden Christmas Trees

Opening times: Christmas trees will be available every day in the Walled Gardens from November 30-December 23, 9.30am-5pm

Address: Elveden Courtyard, Elveden, IP24 3TJ

The Elveden Estate supplies more than 700 Christmas trees to displays around the country and grows Norway Spruce, Nordmann Fir and Fraser Fir, so whether you're looking for a tree which is a petite 4ft, an impressive 20ft or something in between you're bound to find your perfect tree here. To make your tree buying expedition even more special, the Newfoundland dogs are back to tow your purchase to your car in return for donations to selected charities (November 30-December 15, 11am-3pm). And to really get you into the seasonal spirit, you'll also find mulled wine, singing elves, Father Christmas and shops brimming with festive foods.

elvedencourtyard.com

You may also want to watch:

4. Salle Estate Christmas Trees

Opening times: Open from 9am-5pm from November 30-December 23 and 9am-noon on Christmas Eve

Address: Manor Farm, Salle, Reepham. NR10 4SF

Salle Farms has 34 hectares of land which is used solely for Christmas tree growing. As well as supplying garden centres and farm shops they also have their own Christmas shop, selling Christmas tree stands and festive wreaths for your front door. sallefarms.co.uk

5. Norfolk Christmas Trees, Great Melton Estate

Opening times: Open from November 24 to December 22. Monday-Saturday 9am-6pm, Sundays 10am-4pm

Address: Hall Farm, Pockthorpe Road, Norwich, NR9 3BW

Norfolk Christmas Trees grows 120,000 firs and spruces at Great Melton Farms just outside Norwich, and sells 10,000 a year to wholesale customers and at its shop on Pockthorpe Road. Choose from Norway Spruce, Nordmann Fir and pot grown trees - plus you'll also find tree stands, decorations, holly, mistletoe, wreaths and lights.

norfolk-christmastrees.co.uk

6. Berry Hall Woodlands

Opening times: Open from November 29 to December 22, 8.30am-4pm

Address: Berry Hall, Berrys Lane, Honingham, NR9 5AX (signposted off the A47 and the Mattishall Road)

At the family-run Berry Hall Estate in mid Norfolk you'll find Norway Spruce, Blue Spruce and Nordmann Fir in a variety of sizes - potted trees of up to three feet, dug trees of up to six feet and cut trees from six to 17 feet. Plus there is the option of choosing and digging up the tree yourself and you can buy festive trimmings including holly, mistletoe, wreaths and Christmas tree stands.

berryhallwoodlands.co.uk

7. Green Pastures, Bergh Apton

Opening times: 9am-5.30pm Monday to Saturday, 10am-4.30pm Sundays. Real Christmas trees are on sale from the last weekend in November.

Address: Mill Road, Bergh Apton, NR15 1BQ

Many of the Christmas trees on sale at Green Pastures have been grown right here in Norfolk, near Norwich, and are individually picked by the Green Pastures team. The plant centre sells traditional Norway Spruces and Nordmann Firs plus potted Christmas trees - and if you're looking for a specific sized tree, they're happy to help you find it.

greenpasturesnursery.co.uk