7 Valentine's Day dinners in Norfolk

Where will you take your Valentine on February 14, 2020?

Sharing platters, tasting menus and themed afternoon teas await you and your lover this February.

Old Hall Farm, Woodton

The farm shop/cafe/restaurant on the Norfolk/Suffolk border hosts its first supper club of the year on Valentine's Day, with the chefs flexing their culinary muscles to really show off their skills.

Arrival is from 7pm, with guests seating at 7.30pm for a menu that includes pork, dairy and eggs direct from the farm.

Included are several sharing platters for you to feed one another. Start by scooping up molten baked St Jude cheese and Old Hall Farm pancetta with toasted sourdough and pickled vegetable salad. Tuck into a seafood platter of smoked haddock fishcakes with garlic king prawns, soused herrings, smoked salmon, smoked mackerel, moules mariniere, dill potato salad and tartare sauce. And finish with an assiette of rich chocolate tart, white chocolate cheesecake and milk chocolate mousse.

All menu choices must be booked in advance and a wine flight will be available on request.

Teles Patisserie, Surlingham

Baker Joaquim really doesn't skimp when it comes to his afternoon teas. They are spectacular feasts of pastry, bread, cakes, tarts and more.

For Valentine's Day he and wife Ana are hosting a very special version of their tea. Priced at £25 per person, the selection (you'll definitely be boxing some up to take home) includes your choice of tea, freshly baked mini French bagettes, artisan scones filled with crème fraiche and jam, French eclairs, duchaises, pain au chocolat, escargot, almond croissants, French fruit tart, dark chocolate tart and pastel de nata. All topped off with rose sangria.

The Norfolk Mead Hotel, Coltishall

Flavours from all around the world feature on the hotel's stunning seven course tasting menu for Valentine's Day. Priced at £65 per person, begin with snacks and bread sticks and dips on arrival, before selecting your starter - perhaps scallops with Thai green veloute, crab and seaweed arancini, wilted pak choi, puffed rice and lemongrass oil, or slow braised sticky pork cheek with alsace and mustard croquette with apple, Roscoff onion, cabbage and barbecue sauce.

Choices to follow range from tandoori monkfish loin with sweet potato tarka dhal, braised octopus, aubergine, cauliflower and curried yoghurt dressing to duck breast with purple sprouting broccoli, dauphinoise potato, smoked beetroot, confit duck vol au vent, salt baked swede and wild mushroom jus.

After a palate cleanser of strawberry and Champagne, dessert includes a sharing plate of chocolate fondant, pecan monkey bread, cereal milk panna cotta, honeycomb ice cream, oat biscuit and mango gel.

And finish with coffee and petit fours.

The Assembly House, Norwich

The award-winning restaurant is flinging open its doors for a single sitting on Valentine's Day at 7.45pm. And costing only £70 per couple for five courses, it's a steal.

Nibbles of Mark Mitson's Parmesan and pistachio shortbread with Parmesan will get you started.

Follow maybe with smoked salmon and poached salmon mousse with Bloody Mary vinaigrette and cucumber pickle, then peppered roated duck breast with cherry and Kirsch and fondant potato, and finish either with a selection of local cheeses or a trio of chocolate desserts - chocolate and peanut butter brownie, white chocolate and raspberry ripple ice cream and malted milk chocolate mousse.

The evening is rounded off with coffee and pink Champagne macaron.

The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross

Award-winning head chef Fabio's six course menu is £65 per person, including a glass of fizz on arrival. Enjoy a pre-starter of roasted cauliflower espuma with herb oil and crispy cauliflower.

Starters range from scallops with apple boudin, Parma ham crisp, potato puff, celeriac puree, apple and chervil veloute to confit pork belly with crispy pork cake, burnt apple chive aioli, roasted romanesco and red wine jus.

And luxurious main courses include a pan roasted monkfish tail with saffron potatoes, Parisienne carrots, tenderstem brocolli, carrot puree and shellfish bisque.

Bullards Gin and tonic sorbet with raspberry and mint is being served as a pre-dessert, before delights such as vanilla and strawberry opera cake, and dark chocolate and tonka bean mousse.

And the meal ends with a raspberry and rose macaron for each diner.

Socius, Burnham Market

Call now to enquire about Valentine's Day bookings at the Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 Best Restaurant.

The guys have crafted a six course menu, incorporating some of the area's highest quality ingredients. Start with snacks. Then there's Socius cured salmon with lemon, fennel and rye. Follow this with burrata, celeriac, basil, yoghurt and flatbread before moving onto roasted beef rump with braised ox cheek, artichokes and tarragon. The sweet courses include rhubarb with yoghurt, sorrel and ginger, and Socius chocolates and churros.

The Beechwood Hotel, North Walsham

A former haunt of Agatha Christie, there's an elegant 1930s charm to this hotel and its restaurant, which is a lovely spot for a romantic supper at any time of year. The hotel's eight course Valentine's Day menu is £49.95 per person, beginning with canapes and olives, and an amuse bouche of celeriac puree, apple and thyme duxelle and truffle foam.

Starters include crispy pork belly with pear and star anise jam, carrot and beetroot slaw, crispy onions and sour tomato dressing.

For the next course, how about roast loin of halibut with lobster and pea risotto, carrot noodles, wilted spinach, prawn bisque and lemon foam?

Afterwards a pre-dessert of apple and elderflower sorbet with ginger crumble will be served to cleanse your palate before you select anything from mango panna cotta with coconut tuile, sweet and sour mango sorbet and mint cress, to trio of chocolate.

To end, there's coffee and petit fours.