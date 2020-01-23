9 quirky and romantic places to marry in Norwich

With Valentine's Day approaching, love is most definitely in the air. If you're planning a wedding or civil partnership ceremony, Norwich has a wide range of venues to offer, from romantic and historic to quirky.

1. Norwich Castle

Ceremony venues don't come much more historic than Norwich Castle, which dates back to Norman times. The Colman Gallery holds 75 people and the Castle Gardens make a great backdrop for those all-important photos.

2. The Assembly House

Whether you're planning a small, intimate ceremony or a lavish party for several hundred, The Assembly House's Georgian splendour makes it one of the city's most elegant and photogenic wedding venues.

3. Strangers' Hall

Strangers' Hall is one of Norwich's oldest buildings, with some fascinating stories to tell. Rooms including the Tudor Great Hall, the Georgian Dining Room and Medieval Undercroft are available to hire - as well as the charming Elizabethan Knot Garden. It's hard to believe you're a stone's throw away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

4. St Giles House Hotel

If you're looking for a glamorous venue right in the heart of Norwich city centre, boutique hotel St Giles House fits the bill. The licenced, wood-panelled Walnut Suite, with its gorgeous chandelier, can seat up to 50 for a ceremony and wedding breakfast and up to 80 evening guests.

5. Norwich Puppet Theatre

You truly will be centre stage if you get married at Norwich Puppet Theatre. The converted Grade 1 listed church of St James has two options for weddings and civil ceremonies - the main theatre which seats up to 150 and the more contemporary Octagon Studio which accommodates up to 30. Plus the foyer and theatre grounds are available for photographs.

6. The Flint Room

One of the city's newest venues is in one of its ancient churches. The Flint Room in Ber Street has been created as a venue for all sorts of ceremonies and celebrations and is gorgeously decorated with bespoke decor and vintage pieces.

7. The Keeper and The Dell

Laidback, outdoor festival-style weddings have been trending in recent years. And The Keeper and the Dell, set in ancient woodland, at Ringland, has an array of romantic outdoor spaces where you can exchange vows and celebrate.

8. Norwich City Football Club

If you're a Canaries fan, or a Delia fan, Carrow Road could be your ideal wedding venue. The Boardroom, Top of the Terrace, Norfolk Lounge and The Business are all licenced for wedding ceremonies and all the menus have been selected by Delia Smith from her published recipes.

9. Cinema City

Perhaps you had your first date at the movies. Or maybe you're film buffs. You can celebrate your own Hollywood-style happy ending by hiring out one of the screens at Cinema City for your ceremony.

