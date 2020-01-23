Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

9 quirky and romantic places to marry in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 January 2020

Carrow Road, home of the Canaries, is also a wedding venue. Picture: Denise Bradley

Carrow Road, home of the Canaries, is also a wedding venue. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

With Valentine's Day approaching, love is most definitely in the air. If you're planning a wedding or civil partnership ceremony, Norwich has a wide range of venues to offer, from romantic and historic to quirky.

If you're a film buff, you could marry at Cinema City in Norwich. Picture: Simon FinlayIf you're a film buff, you could marry at Cinema City in Norwich. Picture: Simon Finlay

1. Norwich Castle

Ceremony venues don't come much more historic than Norwich Castle, which dates back to Norman times. The Colman Gallery holds 75 people and the Castle Gardens make a great backdrop for those all-important photos.

2. The Assembly House

The Assembly House is one of the city's most elegant wedding venues. Picture : Antony KellyThe Assembly House is one of the city's most elegant wedding venues. Picture : Antony Kelly

Whether you're planning a small, intimate ceremony or a lavish party for several hundred, The Assembly House's Georgian splendour makes it one of the city's most elegant and photogenic wedding venues.

3. Strangers' Hall

Strangers' Hall is one of Norwich's oldest buildings, with some fascinating stories to tell. Rooms including the Tudor Great Hall, the Georgian Dining Room and Medieval Undercroft are available to hire - as well as the charming Elizabethan Knot Garden. It's hard to believe you're a stone's throw away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

4. St Giles House Hotel

If you're looking for a glamorous venue right in the heart of Norwich city centre, boutique hotel St Giles House fits the bill. The licenced, wood-panelled Walnut Suite, with its gorgeous chandelier, can seat up to 50 for a ceremony and wedding breakfast and up to 80 evening guests.

5. Norwich Puppet Theatre

You truly will be centre stage if you get married at Norwich Puppet Theatre. The converted Grade 1 listed church of St James has two options for weddings and civil ceremonies - the main theatre which seats up to 150 and the more contemporary Octagon Studio which accommodates up to 30. Plus the foyer and theatre grounds are available for photographs.

You may also want to watch:

6. The Flint Room

One of the city's newest venues is in one of its ancient churches. The Flint Room in Ber Street has been created as a venue for all sorts of ceremonies and celebrations and is gorgeously decorated with bespoke decor and vintage pieces.

7. The Keeper and The Dell

Laidback, outdoor festival-style weddings have been trending in recent years. And The Keeper and the Dell, set in ancient woodland, at Ringland, has an array of romantic outdoor spaces where you can exchange vows and celebrate.

8. Norwich City Football Club

If you're a Canaries fan, or a Delia fan, Carrow Road could be your ideal wedding venue. The Boardroom, Top of the Terrace, Norfolk Lounge and The Business are all licenced for wedding ceremonies and all the menus have been selected by Delia Smith from her published recipes.

9. Cinema City

Perhaps you had your first date at the movies. Or maybe you're film buffs. You can celebrate your own Hollywood-style happy ending by hiring out one of the screens at Cinema City for your ceremony.

Whatever stage of your wedding planning you're at, Bride: The Wedding Show at the Norfolk Showground on February 22-23 has plenty of inspiring ideas to help couples create their dream day.

Held in association with the Eastern Daily Press and sponsored by Bullens Jewellers, exhibitors will include bridal boutiques, wedding venues, photographers, caterers, entertainers and much more. Plus the catwalk show, which takes place four times throughout the day at 11am, 12.15pm, 1.30pm and 2.45pm, will show off all the latest bridal styles.

Tickets are £8 each, £14 for two or £25 for a group of four in advance (booking fee applies), available at bridetheweddingshow.co.uk/show-tickets/, or £10 on the door.

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘Got away with it’ - NHS manager gloated about coverage of dead great-grandmother

Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her. Photo: Livermore Family/Archant

Why this bungalow for sale was the most viewed home in Norfolk – and you’ll be surprised

The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Mark Armstrong: The wait is finally over... let’s get running again

Mark Armstrong is back running, but definitely not racing, again. Picture: Supplied

‘If we are not a team then we cannot save ourselves’ - Loanee on a survival mission at City

Ondrej Duda played the full 90 minutes as Norwich City were beaten 2-1 at Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

New seaside restaurant soars to top of TripAdvisor rankings

Garrod's Bar and Restaurant is ranked top out of 250 restaurants in Great Yarmouth by Trip Advisor Picture: Victor Ling/Barker's Photographic

Loving tribute paid to ‘the man from the golf’

Peter Wragg, centre, at the Beeson Hills Putting Green with visitors dressed up for the 1940s weekend last year. Picture: Supplied by Millie Wragg
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists