Norfolk restaurants, cafes and pubs offering takeaway and delivery during coronavirus

Eric Snaith, owner of Eric's Fish and Chips and Titchwell Manor Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Lots of places to eat are thinking on their feet and offering collection and delivery services. Here are the ones we know about so far.

Those local to Walsingham Farm Shop can have their pies and ready meals delivered Picture: Victoria Pertusa Those local to Walsingham Farm Shop can have their pies and ready meals delivered Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The advice issued by the government recently to avoid all but essential social contact dealt a swift blow to the nation’s hospitality industry. While measures have been put in place now to secure loans, grants and funding, there’s no denying the knock-on effect Covid-19 (Coronavirus) will have on the sector. In response, many cafes, pubs and restaurants have had to think quickly on their feet, coming up with takeaway menus for collection and delivery. Some are even making collections of essential items to deliver to local people in goodwill. Let’s rally around, support our independents and keep them open. If you run a food and drink businesses and are doing things a bit differently during the Coronavirus outbreak get in touch. Email charlotte.smith-jarvis@archant.co.uk

Teles Patisserie, The Covey, Norwich

Call 07850 433834

“To show our respect and appreciation to all our local customers and those in Norwich we will be offering several service,” says Ana Teles. Services include free delivery within five miles of their bread, cakes and light meals, with payments on delivery or BACS. Call the day before to place your order. The team are also able to help bring your shopping – from milk to vegetables. “It’s all about helping others at a time when we all need help,” she adds. “In the mean time we are open as usual as we have a big outdoor space that people can use, some of it under the cover of our open barn and we have strict measures in our already strict cleaning rota, encouraging everyone to wash their hands before coming into the café.”

Benedicts, Norwich

Call 01603 926080

Chris Avey Owner and head chef of River Green Cafe which is going to offer takeaways Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Chris Avey Owner and head chef of River Green Cafe which is going to offer takeaways Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Richard Bainbridge’s award-winning restaurant will begin offering ready meals from Mother’s Day. Simply call, make your payment over the phone and turn up to collect. Orders must be received by midday for same day pick-up or delivery. Deliveries are £5 within a seven mile radius of NR1 with a delivery time of 3pm to 5pm.

The menu currently includes the famous sherry sauce with rice crackers and bread, gin cured salmon with pickled cucumbers, leaves, dark rye bread and mustard butter (£5.50), braised ox cheek cottage pie (£10.50), loads of sides, and desserts such as lemon tart (£4.95).

Eric’s Fish and Chips and Titchwell Manor

Richard Bainbridge, owner at Benedicts restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Richard Bainbridge, owner at Benedicts restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See online for sites and numbers

Restaurateur Eric Snaithe is gearing up all his sites to be prepared for takeaways and, in some cases deliveries. While, of course, the Eric’ fish and chips locations in Thornham, Holt and St Ives all offer takeaways already, an online click and collect service is currently being created. “Customers can then pay, pull up in their car and we’ll bring their order out to them,” he says. “We are hoping to start that next week. At the moment it’s really difficult as we’re almost trying to second guess what’s going to happen next. If there are forced closures at least we can do this. It’s necessary to keep the businesses going to keep everyone employed really. We are a tight-knit team and we’ve been through a lot, it would be unthinkable to start laying people off.”

Tables at Titchwell Manor have been spaced further apart and the hotel and restaurant remains open but with takeaways available from Monday, March 23. Classic dishes from the main menu will be available to collect, and there will be large sharing dishes for six to eight people to choose from as well, priced at around £35 and including anything from biriyani to fish pie. “We’ll likely offer whole beef Wellington and salmon en croute too, ready to eat. Another thing we’re looking at is cooking in people’s houses if we are able. That would be a minimum of four people locally and we would send out a chef and a waiter at a discounted price.” Menus and prices will be available shortly on the Titchwell Manor website.

Jersey cows at Old Hall Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jersey cows at Old Hall Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The One Food Company, Norwich

Call 07590 561919

Chef Ben Andrew has been fine tuning his food delivery business for just over a year, while working at local establishments such as The Station Smokehouse at Wroxham and Coast Kitchen Café. Little did he know, just as he decided to dedicate more time to the service, it would become more vital to local people than ever before.

The premise is, every week Ben creates a new, fresh, vibrant menu, which customers can pre-order for delivery in Norwich and its suburbs. Menus are published on his Facebook and Instagram accounts seven days ebfore they are available. “It’s a set menu,” Ben says. “We do fantastic things like smoked pork Scotch egg with firecracker beans and miso soup. They’re all meals for two and it’s always a set price. I try to do something from different cuisines – Middle Eastern, Japanese, American...it all depends what’s available.” Meals for two, made up of a few dishes, come in at around £20 and are crafted using seasonal produce and meat from the local butcher. In addition to meal deals, Ben is now expanding his range of frozen meals, which those self-isolating from Coronavirus can store in the freezer ready to heat up. “They’ll be things like lamb ragu, blue cheese carbonara and American mac and cheese with goats’ cheese and smoked barbecue brisket. All dishes come with full instructions and in recyclable packaging, with freezer meals priced from £5.

The Rose & Crown in Snettisham. Picture: Matthew Usher. The Rose & Crown in Snettisham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Walsingham Farm Shop, Walsingham

Call 01328 821877

Not a restaurant, but the shop is renowned for its ready meals and pies and is ramping up production of these, with a new delivery service coming into place. Sam Bagge says: “We are going to deliver in the village and out towards Fakenham, Wells and Thursford way – and anywhere in between. We’ve got a huge elderly population here so we’re trying to cater to their needs as well as trying to survive as a business. We’re finding it a weird situation as we’ve been busy with people stocking up, but do we prepare to be extra busy, as normal or as if we’re going to fall off a cliff?” The shop should soon be opening earlier a couple of times a week for older customers and is ready to deliver and sell in-store its sausage rolls and pies both cooked and frozen, as well as homemade curries, stews, pasta sauces, shepherd’s pies, and bolognese. “If someone has a specific dish they want for a specific number of people we can do that too,” adds Sam. “Say, if they want a shepherd’s pie for eight people. We have a good stock of cheese, fresh vegetables, eggs and bread and we’re stocking up on pasta and rice too. We want to help as much as possible.” Sam says the shop has two vans, so if any local restaurants, cafes or others businesses need help with deliveries they should get in touch.

Old Hall Farm Shop and Café, Woodton

Call 01508 333110

“We’ve seen a lot of new faces we’ve not had in before and people asking ‘will you be open?’ says Rebecca Mayhew of the farm shop, café, deli and butchery. “We are very rural and I consider us an essential service. We will at least keep the shop open if we can and we are making ready meals and delivering them to at least keep people employed. We already have regular milk rounds and we did something similar during the Beast from the East.” Meals and provisions can be delivered around the shop and café and into Norwich – around a 15 to 20 mile radius. “We’ve got cream, butter, ice cream, cheese, meat and pies and I expect we’ll do things like cottage pies, lasagne, stews and casseroles. We have out of hours vending machines if people are worried about coming into contact with others. We can extend the hours to be earlier or later if needed. Another thing I would say is if anyone can’t afford to feed their children give us a ring because we can help. There’s the worry if schools shut there will be families with children on free school meals who can’t cope. It’s quite worrying to think about it.”

The Railway Tavern, Dereham

Call 01362 288166

This pub, known for its fish and chips, is ready to deliver. “We started off saying we’d free delivery for over 70s,” says Paul Sandford, “but we’ve opened that out to everyone now. My opinion is most people will shut down before the weekend and it will get worse before it gets better.” The Railway Tavern is working in conjunction with Age UK next door and Roys opposite to also be a point of delivery for essentials such as bread, milk, toilet rolls and cleaning items. “When the chips are down we rally round in this community,” he adds. “It’s a cracking place.” The pub is delivering for free within a five mile radius, with dishes at the usual price – including fish and chips (with a gluten-free option), burgers and pies – anything on the menu. The service is available from 11.30am to 9pm Monday to Friday and from 11.30 to 10pm Saturday.

The Rose & Crown, Snettisham

Call 01485 541382

The pub, named one of the best in Norfolk is introducing a takeaway menu, providing freshly made, hot dishes to the community. Jeannette Goodrich, owner of the pub, says: “The Rose & Crown has been welcoming customers for good food, drink and company for the last 700 years, and we hope to be able to continue to do so for at least another hundred, (though nothing is clear in these uncertain times). But be assured, any potential cutting back of activity at The Rose & Crown will be short and we will be back as soon as possible and better than ever.

The Rose & Crown sits at the heart of the local community and we want to do as much as we can to help our friends and customers. We have extended our Takeaway menu, which can be ordered from by phone or email for collection. For anyone who is housebound or in isolation, please let us know and we will see if we can arrange delivery. We are here for our community.”

Takeaways are available starting immediately between 12pm and 8pm Monday to Saturday and between 12pm and 7pm on Sundays. Dishes include battered haddock, chunky chips and minted peas (£10.50) and braised beef stew with mash and greens (£12.50).

NoTwenty9, Burnham Market

Call 01328 738498

The restaurant is gearing up to offer takeaway pizzas and dessert pizzas for family dining. Also, the new bakery next door has opened early to help out the community. Give the restaurant a call for pizza menus and timings.

Socius, Burnham Market

Call 01328 738307

The award-winning restaurant (named the best in Norfolk in 2019) is looking currently at ways to diversify and support the local community. While it remains open at the moment, keep an eye out on their social media channels for takeaway menus and in-home meal kits and more.

The Chequers Inn, Binham

Call 01328 830297

The pub is open as usual but is also offering a takeaway and delivery service. Call for details.

The Red Lion, Eaton

Call 01603 454787

The pub is now offering takeaways from 12noon to 2pm and from 6.30pm to 8pm. The dishes are priced at £10 each and include sausage and mash, sesame salmon, smoked haddock mornay, Norfolk lamb casserole and prawn katsu curry.

Swannington Farm to Fork

Call 07799648278

The award-winning farm is offering a full meal box service for families this Mother’s Day with likely more offers to come. The packages range from a full roast chicken meal to cook at home for £21, to pork £32 and beef, £38. You’ll get the meat, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots and a pudding of your choice, from chocoalte to ginger sponge.

River Green Café, Trowse

Call 01603 622448

The vegetarian and vegan-friendly eatery near Norwich will be offering takeaways at 15% discounted from the eat-in menu. Options for diners include falafel mezze, cauliflower ‘wings’, vegan pad Thai, mushroom Wellington and blueberry chocolate brownie.