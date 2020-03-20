East Anglian farms where you can buy milk, flour and eggs

Support our local farmers as they work overtime to get essentials into our kitchens.

We’ve all witnessed the empty shelves in our local supermarkets. It’s crazy – but it’s also likely to continue for some time. We’ve found that local markets and traditional high-street butchers have had food when the out-of-town megastores have been empty, but with so much great food being produced in East Anglia it may be possible to secure some staples by going straight to the source, as some farms will sell straight from the gate – and those that aren’t generally seem to be keeping their local farm shops stocked. Here’s a quick guide to getting the essentials of life in these troubled times.

Please note that this information is correct at the time of going to press, but seems to be changing daily. We recommend making contact before making a special trip. If you are a producer or farm shop that we’ve missed from this list and would like to be added, please click here to email your details over.

Flour

Bircham Windmill, Norfolk

Currently closed, the mill near King’s Lynn opens again on April 1 and will be selling flour then.

Fosters Mill, Cambridgeshire

The shop at this windmill in Swaffham Prior in Cambridgeshire, just over the border from Suffolk and Norfolk, is open just once a week – from 9am to 1pm on Thursdays. However, the flour can be ordered online at any time.

Heygates, Norfolk

Large-scale industrial miller but also sells direct to the public from the front office at the Downham Market mill (cash or cheque only - no cards or contactless payment).

Letheringsett Mill, Norfolk

Norfolk’s only flour-producing watermill is currently closed to the public but still milling. It is possible to order online for collection, but the flour sells out fast.

Maple Farm Kelsale, Suffolk

Potentially a one-stop-shop as the farm shop is also still open. The mill is running regularly, but it’s very busy and flour is selling out quickly.

Pakenham Windmill, Suffolk

Charming windmill near Bury St Edmunds is still milling on a regular schedule but its flour is selling out almost as fast as it can be produced.

Woodbridge Tide Mill, Suffolk

Not selling direct but still producing and keeping regular customers in the Woodbridge area supplied, with flour available in the Woodbridge Co-op, Suffolk Food Hall, East Coast Diner, Woody’s and The Cake Shop.

Eggs

Church Farm, Suffolk

Small family farm at Occold near Eye with egg-vending machines by the B1077.

The Egg Shed, Norfolk

Automated egg vending machines on a Wymondham farm.

Ellingham Eggs, Norfolk

Free-range eggs in Great Ellingham, near Attlebrorough.

Mill Green Farm, Norfolk

Quiet, traditional farm in Stonham Aspal offering free-range eggs from the farmyard.

Orchard Free Range Eggs, Suffolk

Small producer in Brandon.

Top Farm Eggs, Norfolk

Free-range eggs on a farm famed for its conservation ethos in Great Snoring, near Fakenham.

Little Greys Farm, Norfolk

Family-run free-range egg producers tucked away in the countryside south-east of Sudbury.

Worlingworth Hall, Suffolk

Halfway between Diss and Framlingham, this free-range egg farm has automated egg machines.

Milk

Abbey Farm Dairy, Norfolk

Raw milk from a vending machine on this beautiful Fakenham farm.

The Calf at Foot Dairy, Norfolk/Suffolk border

Farm-gate shop (or online delivery) from this organic microdairy outside Lowestoft.

Fen Farm Dairy, Norfolk/Suffolk border

Raw milk, cheese and butter in a self-service 24-hour farm shop, just south of Bungay.

Fulibroch Dairy, Suffolk

Goat’s milk in the Stour Valley: pre-order online to collect from the dairy in Bures St Mary.

Old Hall Farm, Norfolk

Raw Jersey milk, direct from the cows (via the farmer) between Bungay and Norwich. Farm shop open seven days a week.

FARM SHOPS

Many producers who aren’t selling direct to the public from their farms are still working closely with their local farm shops to keep them stocked up. Here’s a list of farm shops to check when the supermarkets have let you down.

Norfolk

Algy’s Farm Shop

Family-run farm shop outside Dereham is open until 6pm or 4pm on Sundays.

Blofield Farm Shop

Smart farm shop that includes its own butchers and bakery.

Drove Orchards Farm shop

Open 9am to 4pm daily on the north Norfolk coast.

Goodies Food Hall

Farm shop and butcher near Pulham Mafket in Norfolk also offers a delivery service

Groveland Farm Shop

The associated café is closed, but the farm shop outside Roughton in Norfolk is still open.

Samuels Family Farm Shop & Butchers

Family farm shop near King’s Lynn with its own butchers

Walsingham Farms Shop

Original shop in Little Walsingham plus a stall on Norwich market.

White House Farm

Handy for Norwich, with more than the farm shop to visit.

Suffolk

Alder Carr Farm Shop

Needham Market farm shop with recently opened butchers section.

Assington Farm Shop

Busy farm shop between Sudbury and Dedham.

Elveden Courtyard

Farm shop and food hall open as normal, though with sales limits on some items.

Emmerdale Farm Shop

Fruit, veg and meat at this modern farm shop off the A12 near Yoxford in Suffolk.

Farm Café + Shop

Highly regarded Marlesford café has an equally high quality farm shop, open til 4pm.

Friday Street Farm Shop

Handy for Southwold and Aldeburgh, with local food and meat.

Goslings Farm

Farm shop open until 4pm daily (also a garden centre on site)

Grange Farm Shop

Friendly farm shop in Haskerton, near Woodbridge. Open until 5pm.

Hall Farm

Dedham’s farm shop is open but its restaurant is shut on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Heath Farm Suffolk

East of Bury St Edmunds, this farm shop and café is open with sensible precautions.

La Hogue Farm Shop

Farm shop outside Newmarket is open 9am-5:30pm (9:30-4pm Sundays) but the attached café is closed.

Maisebrooke Farm Shop

Local produce in the farmshop on the B1062 outside Bungay.

Maple Farm Kelsale

Farm shop, flour mill, egg store, butcher... everything you could want under one roof.

Wilde & Greene

Farm shop with a range of refillable products in Tuddenham St Mary.

Willow Tree Farm Shop

North-east of Sudbury is this farm shop that boasts of being “not just a greengrocer”.