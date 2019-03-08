Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

SPOILERS: Stranger Things Season 3, Episode 1 review - "There are so many questions to answer"

PUBLISHED: 09:41 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 05 July 2019

The cast of Stranger Things season three Picture: Netflix

The cast of Stranger Things season three Picture: Netflix

Archant

It's time to travel back to the 80s with the Hawkins gang as the TV phenomenon returns.

The cast of Stranger Things season three Picture: NetflixThe cast of Stranger Things season three Picture: Netflix

Netflix has just dropped season 3 of Stranger Things…and after one episode I'm already hooked.

To be fair, it didn't take a lot to draw me in. I lapped up season one with relish, and while some naysayers weren't that impressed by the Duffer Brothers' second series, I binge watched it with barely a breath in between.

The appeal, especially for Millennials like me, is the delicious slice of nostalgia the Duffers and their crew have managed to conjure up. The clothes. The music. The retro tape players, toys, bikes. The lighting. Even the damn credits. Every iota of Hawkins is on point and sitting down to watch the show is like travelling back in time…a time when we taped the Top 40 on a Sunday, experimented (badly) with make-up, and whiled away the hours on our bikes, the warm summer breeze at our backs.

Season three, episode one, opens in a lab exactly one year earlier, with some shady Russian scientists/henchmen unleashing 'the beast' from behind what looked like a rather innocuous looking piece of rock. Well, that didn't end too well for the best of them. Just how does their experiment relate to Hawkins?

Speaking of Hawkins, and it was like catching up with old friends (yes, I'm that sad) seeing the gang back on screen together again.

So where are they at?

Steve's working in the new mall dishing up ice cream and unsolicited romantic musings to the ladies.

You may also want to watch:

Eleven and Mike are practically eating each other's faces, much to the chagrin of Hopper who goes all psycho dad on the pair, turning to Joyce for parenting advice…which he obviously (and hilariously) ignores. I've got a feeling we might finally see these adults hook up this season.

Dustin's been on science camp for the summer and has come back with a Mormon girlfriend. Lord knows why he can only communicate with her (or not) via his very own mammoth, hand-made radio tower…we suspect the device is going to come in handy later along the line.

Nancy's bagged a job at the local rag where her key duties appear to be picking up everyone else's crap, serving the masochistic editorial staff hand and foot, and humiliating herself. But the would-be Nancy Drew (surely every teenage girl's hero growing up) could have stumbled across a story bigger than she knows.

Then there's psycho Billy, who's six pack, lion-haired locks and come-to-bed eyes have all the local 'moms' swooning, including Mrs Walker…but things don't exactly go to plan for either of them.

I already have so many questions. Why are all the rats being inexplicably drawn to that dilapidated warehouse? Why not dogs, cats, birds - well, any animal really? What's up with Will's neck? Is he going to suddenly burst open a la Alien? Is Billy dead?

I don't think I'll be able to stop myself racing through the rest of the series tonight….watch this space!

Most Read

The best pubs in Norfolk - according to the AA Pub Guide 2020

Has your favourite inn made it into the AA Pub Guide's Pick of the Pubs 2020? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man caught speeding at 70mph in 40mph limit

The car was caught travelling at 70mph in a 40 zone near Kings Lynn. Photo: Police

Norwich firm ‘gatecrashes’ Love Island at heart-breaking moment

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

Drink driver charged after offering police officer money for sex

Police charged a man with drink driving after he attempted to solicit an undercover officer. Photo: Police

Police investigate theft from a bus

Police are investigating a suspected theft from a bus in Lenwade. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drink driver charged after offering police officer money for sex

Police charged a man with drink driving after he attempted to solicit an undercover officer. Photo: Police

Pike fishing club bans pike fishing

A Norwich pike club is banning fishing for pike in water temperatures of more than 21C. Picture: Denise Bradley

The best pubs in Norfolk - according to the AA Pub Guide 2020

Has your favourite inn made it into the AA Pub Guide's Pick of the Pubs 2020? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man caught speeding at 70mph in 40mph limit

The car was caught travelling at 70mph in a 40 zone near Kings Lynn. Photo: Police

The value of a reassuring voice in the midst of worry

Mark Armstrong under the watchful eye of Neil Featherby. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists