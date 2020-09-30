7 books that should be on your autumn reading list

From Sarah Perry’s Essex Girls to Richard Lambert’s debut The Wolf Road, here are some recommended books from the National Centre for Writing in Norwich to see you through October.

The days are getting shorter and the weather is turning. So there’s no better time to escape into a good book. And there are plenty heading our way in the next few months. From Norwich-based author Sarah Perry’s eagerly anticipated Essex Girls to city writer Richard Lambert’s YA debut The Wolf Road, here are some recommendations for your to-be-read pile from the staff at the National Centre for Writing in Norwich.

Flo Reynolds: “I’ve been counting down the days until The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi. One of my favourite novelists, they never shy away from telling a tale in all its complexity. One of the most original writers I’ve read in yonks!”

Chris Gribble: “Lost Cat by Mary Gaitskill – she’s odd but compelling. Must I Go – Yiyun Li - She’s a genius and she can stop a person’s heart with three sentences.”

Peggy Hughes: “I’m actually beside myself about Thin Places by Kerri ní Dochartaigh and have a proof! Just need time to eat it all at once!”

Simon Jones: “Richard Lambert’s Wolf Road is out in October. He was a guest on the NCW podcast and is a graduate of our Escalator talent development programme so great to see him doing well.”

Sarah Bower: “Another Now: Dispatches from an Alternative Present by Yanis Varoufakis. He writes both intelligently and comprehensibly about the economy and I feel increasingly in need of someone to tell me what to do next in this world.”

Alice Kent: “Very much looking forward to Sarah Perry’s Essex Girls, a celebration of strong-willed women associated with her home county. It also includes an essay on the Norfolk sociologist Harriet Martineau – showing the Essex girl spirit is a state of mind rather than geography.”