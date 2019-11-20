This Norfolk fashion brand is a favourite with Made in Chelsea stars

Meet Ellie Wales, the designer behind Whale of a Time Clothing, which has fast become a favourite of reality TV stars and Instagram influencers.

Whale of a Time Clothing began when Ellie Wales was in sixth form, four years ago. Combining a flair for fashion with a can-do entrepreneurial spirit, her first sweatshirt was inspired by a retro design she liked. Her friends loved it too and today the brand - which is designed to take you from beach to bar - is sold at county shows around the country, is a favourite of social media influencers and is worn by Made in Chelsea cast members past and present including Digby Edgley, Miles Nazaire, Binky Felstead and Frankie Gaff.

Initially run from the kitchen table at her parents's farmhouse at Marham near Swaffham, with them helping Ellie pack up orders, Whale of a Time - Ellie wanted the brand's name to reflect her surname - now has a new HQ at Abbey Farm, West Acre, and a team of four. And her AW19 collection has just launched. We caught up with her.

Tell us about the AW19 collection. What was your starting point and how did you choose the pieces/ colour palette?

The starting point for our AW19 collection was a product we has not yet produced, the Penzance Puffer Jacket. Having not created an outerwear range before, our main focus was on getting the puffer jacket exactly how we wanted it. From the unisex fit, the eco wadding fill and hardwearing water-resistant outer layer that was used in the production process. Like the rest of our collection, we wanted to ensure the jacket was sustainable and were focused on finding a UK based manufacturer to produce, not only our new jackets, but our whole range of products. Creating a collection using eco-friendly fabrics is a really important aspect to us, using 100% organic cotton allows us to offer our customers a high-quality product at an affordable price point.

How does Norfolk and the coast influence your designs?

I draw most of my inspiration from the North Norfolk Coast, where I grew up, my designs are defined by bold block colouring with standout slogan-inspired prints, taking an effortless style of the nineties and giving it a modern-day makeover! At the heart of each collection is the signature sweatshirt, produced from luxurious 100% cotton, keeping it both sustainable and stylish, with that all-important relaxed fit. I always look ahead to emerging trends and work the pantone of the coming season into our next collections.

You have celebrity fans including the Made in Chelsea cast and social media influencers - what impact does their endorsement of one of your pieces have on your brand?

A huge impact! We are lucky enough - and always grateful to see - the brand being worn regularly by society fans, who include Lady Alice Manners to most of Made in Chelsea's cast, as well as a host of Instagram's finest within the fashion and country sectors. All influencers we work with are carefully chosen, so we can ensure we are partnering with those who best reflect the brand ethos and aesthetic, as well as aligning with our core values. We also need to ensure we are outreaching to those who speak directly to our target demographic and best suited to our products. We have definitely noticed over the last year that influencer marketing now plays a crucial part in promoting the brand and achieving maximum brand awareness.

Christmas is coming up - how do you like to spend Christmas in Norfolk?

I will be spending Christmas at home in Norfolk with family and friends - the only way to spend it for me!

What are your plans for Whale of a Time in 2020?

Without saying too much, we have lots of exciting new products in the pipeline for 2020, which complement our current collection, and will also be adding to the shows calendar, so be sure to look out for us and watch this space…