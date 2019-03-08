Opinion

Opinion: Was I right to call Norwich City fans who booed 'embarassing'?

The home fans applaud members of the Armed Forces as they parade around the pitch at half time during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 08/11/2019 ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Editor David Powles reflects on some of the issues in Norfolk over the last fortnight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The home fans at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 08/11/2019 The home fans at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 08/11/2019

In the aftermath of Norwich City's defeat to Watford I stumbled upon something of a wasps nest by taking to social media to describe the fans, a minority to be fair, who chose to boo the players off the pitch as 'embarrassing'.

While many agreed, there was a surprising number of people who felt it was their absolute right to boo on the back of such a woeful performance and a less than ideal start to the season.

But I stand by those words.

As far as I'm concerned, being a supporter of Norwich City Football Club means just that, supporting them through thick or thin and doing my bit to help the players through some of the tougher times.

And while that doesn't mean I simply accept defeats and poor performances such as Friday night, I do not see what booing the players will achieve.

No-one can tell me that a single Canaries player would go into a changing room after hearing that and say 'come on lads, they're booing us we need to do better'. More it will turn them against the fans and negatively affect their performances, especially the youngsters.

But I believe that if the players know that while we're hurting, we're still right behind them, that sense of unity will convince them they play at a club worth fighting even harder for.

One City Strong is the mantra for a reason.

---

In more positive Norwich City-related news, I was delighted to get a letter from reader Pat Abendroth this week about the impact our sticker albums have had on her and her family.

It said: "My husband, Paul, is 62 and lives with Parkinson's and dementia and this book has been truly amazing for him. He has enjoyed remembering all the players his mum and aunt followed in the 40s and 50s. Him and son, Luke, spend many happy evenings putting in the stickers and remembering when Luke as a little boy with his sticker books. He swaps stickers with his goddaughter and friend and has visited his aunt for an afternoon of reminiscing over their shared love of the Canaries."

If ever there was a letter to bring a tear to an editor's eye it's this one.

In our household the stickers have been a great after-school activity between myself and my two boys, six and three, and I've spent many happy moments explaining to them who some of the older players are.

I also take great pride in the fact that every time we turn the page to the one that includes a certain former Norwich manager, now down the road in Ipswich, the three-year-old pipes up 'look Daddy, it's the one we don't like'.

---

There's nothing like a quiet start to the general election build up - and these last few days have been nothing like a quiet start to the election build up!

With former MPs standing down all over the place and a couple of close seats from last time round, Norfolk was already looking interesting ahead of December 12 - then BBC presenter Nick Conrad decided to throw his hat into the ring.

We all know what happened next, Mr Conrad was selected to stand for the Conservatives in Broadland - then fell on his sword a day later when comments he made about the Ched Evans rape case in 2014 circulated and caused widespread condemnation.

The comments he made were wide of the mark and totally unacceptable and I think it was a little naive of both Mr Conrad and the Conservative Party to think they wouldn't resurface in the multi-media world we live in.

You also have to question why there wasn't someone in the party, where there must be plenty of experience of this type of scandal, who wasn't able to highlight this fact and perhaps warn the former radio presenter.

While I would in no way agree with the comments Mr Conrad made it does also open up a debate over how long people should have something they've said, then apologised for, hanging over them.

It's a cautionary tale to all, that what you say in the modern world may never disappear.