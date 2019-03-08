Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Is ignoring barriers a big deal when we all break rules?

PUBLISHED: 12:42 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 23 March 2019

People have been climbing over and dismantling the barriers on Westlegate. Picture: Archant

People have been climbing over and dismantling the barriers on Westlegate. Picture: Archant

Archant

Polite notice: do not read on if you cannot handle the truth.

Scaffolding remains in place on Westlegate after cladding was ripped from Westlegate Tower due to high winds last week, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodScaffolding remains in place on Westlegate after cladding was ripped from Westlegate Tower due to high winds last week, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

As with all “polite notice” signs, this is not polite - it’s passive-aggressive. For example: “Polite notice: No parking outside my house” means “you’ll be glared at, boxed in and have your tyres let down”.

But, despite the veiled threats, all these signs achieve is the opposite of their intention – they make us want to park there.

For, at heart, we are rebels. We do not like being told what to do, as most of our life is spent conforming to rules.

And so I come to those very naughty people who have been climbing over the barrier to access Westlegate in Norwich after 60mph winds tore some cladding off Westlegate Tower.

You can still see the ripped cladding on Westlegate Tower due to high winds last week in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodYou can still see the ripped cladding on Westlegate Tower due to high winds last week in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The correct response to such behaviour is to brand them “idiots” and say they are “taking their life into their hands”.

After all, one never knows when the planets will align, the wind will be strong enough and from the right direction, and the timing will be so perfect that another bit of cladding will blow off and plummet into the street at the precise time that the aforementioned idiot is walking past at the correct distance from the building.

If you’re one of the self-righteous brigade who tuts at “idiots”, bear that in mind. The risk of a repeat was negligible, and barriers are usually more about protecting businesses from liability than heading off a realistic danger.

I’m not saying I condone ignoring barriers, but I do understand why people do it. In fact, I have done it – and so have you, haven’t you?

Unless you are a uniquely dull individual, you’ll have chosen to turn a blind eye to a barrier or a sign at some point.

Our entire life is a risk assessment. We weigh up everything we do according to the benefit and the calculation of risk. Sometimes, the benefit of taking the shorter route outweighs the risk of being wiped out by a slab of tower block cladding.

Now I come to the next group of “idiots”: those who ignored a clifftop cordon and stood close to the edge in north Norfolk.

Here, I make a full confession, having as a child and a teenager ignored warnings about climbing the cliffs. The benefit to me and my mates was a lot of fun – including rolling back down the sandy slope – while the risk was a twisted ankle or death.

I do know that very few people have been seriously injured or killed on those cliffs during my lifetime, so the chances are you’ll get away with it. But you might not.

If you remain in the “they are idiots” camp, you’re probably still feeling holier than thou? In that case, have you ever:

■ Exceeded a speed limit?

■ Queued “beyond this point” at a car park?

■ Touched (when warned not to in a shop)?

■ Stood the wrong side of the yellow line when a train is approaching?

■ Stood up in the seated area at a football match?

■ Cycled without wearing a helmet?

■ Crossed a road before the little man turned green?

■ Run in the school corridor?

If you still have a 100pc risk-free record after all these, then I salute you – and christen you Britain’s Dullest Human Being.

I wouldn’t suggest that you become more interesting by going straight to cliff climbing or running the gauntlet of flying cladding, but it might be worth living life closer to the edge.

Touch a bench that has a “wet paint” sign on it, or eat something that is past its use by date.

Feel the frisson of risk – you’ll never go back.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We’ve had sleepless nights’: Conservatory firm collapses leaving huge debts

Conservatories Etc has showrooms in Diss and Wymondham. It has gone into voluntary liquidation. Photo: Simon Parker

Man found guarding huge cannabis factory in rural Norfolk

The cannabis factory on Brands Lane in Felthorpe. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘There was terrible screaming’: Woman tells of horror brawl that saw teen stabbed in back

The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We lost everything’ - couple still suffering after cottage destroyed by pub fire

A fire which started in the Ingham Swan soared through the adjoining Town House cottage and destroyed the property and its contents. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We’ve had sleepless nights’: Conservatory firm collapses leaving huge debts

Conservatories Etc has showrooms in Diss and Wymondham. It has gone into voluntary liquidation. Photo: Simon Parker

Why this fully stocked Norwich phone shop has been closed since December

A Phone Shop, on St Stephen’s Street, specialised in mobile repairs and accessories before it suddenly closed last year. Photo: Luke Powell

Man found guarding huge cannabis factory in rural Norfolk

The cannabis factory on Brands Lane in Felthorpe. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Big win for Dereham against play-off chasers Bury

Action from Dereham Town's 3-2 home win over Bury Picture: Alan Palmer Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists