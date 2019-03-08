Search

WATCH: Can four meat lovers beat one of Norfolk's toughest steak challenges?

PUBLISHED: 17:47 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:47 30 May 2019

From left to right: Tom Chapman, Peter Raven, Stuart Anderson and David Hannant ready to take on the Netherton steakhouse 200oz steak challenge. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A restaurant in Norfolk is giving customers the chance to prove their meat-eating mettle with a steak-based challenge tough enough to leave even the stoutest among us sweating. This newspaper sent a team to investigate.

Archant's Pete Raven looking apprehensively at his massive share of a 200oz steak. Picture: Neil DidsburyArchant's Pete Raven looking apprehensively at his massive share of a 200oz steak. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The gauntlet has been thrown by Netherton Steakhouse, and pits teams of four against 200 ounces of steak how-you-like-it, as well as ten sides. While some in the community believe the contest is excessive, many others have risen to the task, attempting to give the Long Stratton eatery a run for its money.

Restaurant owner Craig Grant boasted that only one team has walked, perhaps uncomfortably, away with a victory since the contest launched in January. His advice to this paper's boldest and bravest, tying their bibs and preparing to tuck in: "Eat the meat first while it's fresh and juicy and easiest to get down. And for the sides, don't pick any that are too heavy."

The table opted for salad, garlic mushrooms, skinny fries, and coleslaw. Looking visibly pallid halfway through the meal, Peter Raven said he regretted not opting for corn on the cob.

Our team did not complete the challenge, despite a valiant effort. Recapping, Tom Chapman said "To start with, the steak tasted amazing, but it only took five to ten minutes to realise the novelty would wear off. By the end it was difficult to even look at the steak, let alone contemplate eating another piece." He added that it was worth it and he'd give it another go. But maybe after a lie down.

From back to front: Pete Raven, Tom Chapman, Stuart Anderson and David Hannant after having finished (as much as they could) of the 200oz steak platter challenge. Picture: Neil DidsburyFrom back to front: Pete Raven, Tom Chapman, Stuart Anderson and David Hannant after having finished (as much as they could) of the 200oz steak platter challenge. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Victorious, Mr Grant commended the team on their effort, but could not resist one final gloat.

He said: "They only had about 30oz left. Nethertons - 1, EDP - 0."

