Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Can we cut the red tape and encourage more volunteers?

PUBLISHED: 19:15 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:15 29 August 2019

Nick Conrad

This year's Cromer Carnival, like so many other events in Norfolk, relies heavily on volunteers

This year's Cromer Carnival, like so many other events in Norfolk, relies heavily on volunteers

Archant

Volunteers are the life and soul of this country, but many are dissuaded by too much red tape. It needs to stop, says Nick Conrad

Norfolk life is enriched by a dedicated voluntary community. If we could put a value on those who give up their free time to support public services, organise events or assist charities then it runs into the hundreds of millions of pounds. We need to do more to celebrate and recognise the amazing effort these people go to for no financial reward. In understanding their motivation and desires to enhance local life, we must also ensure that their progress isn't hampered by unnecessary red tape.

Last week Cromer Carnival celebrated its 50th anniversary. This colourful week-long celebration is a boost to the hardworking local business community. Thousands of tourists descend on the town to enjoy the centre-piece parade, the Runton Road festivities and the Friday Fancy dress. They bring their wallets stuffed with cash and gleefully distribute the dosh around the town. The carnival is so much more than a fun family event, it's vital to the local economy.

The carnival is the combined effort of hardworking, dedicated volunteers. I know many of them and I am so grateful for their endeavour. They are not duty bound to give up their free time or, in many cases, their holiday. Yet they do. Year in year out. And what thanks do they really get? In my humble opinion, not nearly enough.

You may also want to watch:

Sadly, the positivity of volunteering is being overshadowed, for some, by the endless paperwork that can accompany working with the public. One volunteer for another charity told me she is about to give up her community role. Her reason for walking away - the endless form filling she does just to undertake her duty. Her charity connects youngsters with adventure activities. It is unacceptable if spirited individuals turn their back on good causes because of the fatigue of excessive bureaucratic rigmarole.

We would do well to remember that people engage with good work because they want to make a difference. Spending valuable time behind a desk doing risk assessments is few people's idea of fun. I don't believe we need a fundamental shake-up of the system, nor do I dismiss the need for safeguarding and checks, but I do question if enough is being done to support the voluntary sector with practical help.

Maybe we need greater numbers of support workers who can assist with the 'boring' elements of being a do-gooder. Do we have enough resources available to help those who want to set up a charity, an event, or help a local community? Those working in larger charities or institutions might be OK, but the 'lone-rangers' may be inclined to throw the towel in. We must also acknowledge that a certain degree of checks and balances are important, especially when dealing with children and vulnerable adults.

Roughly 50% of people in England volunteer at least once a month to help people in a formal or informal capacity. The total annual value to the economy is estimated at £50 billion. The government's long term aim has been to boost volunteering further by adopting a position of non-interference. Yet our modern day insistence to risk assess every eventuality, coupled with the increased threat of legal action if something goes wrong, means that community leaders will continue to face mountainous paperwork.

Volunteering is in the DNA of our society. It enriches our own lives and those of others. Sadly, I fear that too many people are being put off. You really do have to be motivated to endure some of the tedious processes. Maybe we are at a 'bureaucratic cliff edge' I believe the time has come to rethink the obsession with mitigating risks at all costs. Remember that the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more.

Let's help everyone to be more charitable.

Most Read

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Van driver dies following A47 crash

A van driver as died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tribute to couple who died following crash on notorious Norfolk road

Andrew and Jean Crawford who were killed in a crash on the A1075 at Hockham. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Van driver dies following A47 crash

A van driver as died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Norwich City trio set for England U21 call-ups

Todd Cantwell is set for his first England U21 call-up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in his 20s dies after A149 crash

A man has died after a crash in Tower Road, in Burnham Overy. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists