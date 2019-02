The TV stars we once loved - it’s our Valentine’s Quiz, 2019

How we loved the Milk Tray man Archant

We had crushes on some of the unlikeliest people in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Take a trip back in memory lane to see who you can remember making your heart race back in the day...

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There’s someone for everyone on Valentine’s Day - you only have to look back at who we considered to be heartthrobs not so long ago to realise there is hope for us all!